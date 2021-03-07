Sooner Theatre Presents GUYS AND DOLLS

Sooner Theatre is presenting Guys & Dolls, through March 7, 2021. The music is based on The Idyll of Sarah Brown and characters by Damon Runyon, with a book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling, and music and lyrics by Frank Loesser.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers. Frequently revived, the show has been done with numerous all-star casts, including productions/concerts featuring Ewan McGregor, Jane Krakowski, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jessica Biel.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

This is a scheduled content livestream. Livestreams will ONLY be viewable at the show times listed. The performances will be available for purchase through the run of the show until March 7. LIVESTREAM ACCESS will NOT be available after 2 pm on March 7.

This production will be socially distanced and in-person, following all CDC guidelines and City of Norman requirements. The safety of cast members, crew, staff and audiences are first priority, and if need be, some or all performances could be cancelled. Masks are required at all times. Performers are expected to wear a mask at all times during rehearsals and when on and off-stage. Audience members, staff and crew are also expected to wear their masks at all times. Additionally, a row of seats will be left empty between each occupied row of seats, and available seats are in pods with three empty seats or an aisle in between. If you need tickets in quantities different than 4 tickets, please call us to order your tickets at (405) 321-9600, Tuesday - Friday, 10 am - 5 pm. If we need to move all tickets to livestream, all in-person ticket purchasers will receive information on how to access the live-stream link.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.soonertheatre.org/tickets.