Oklahoma Shakespeare Continues Undiscovered Country Series with HENRY VIII Discussion

Join OKShakes director, dramaturg, and actors for a special one-night only investigation of rarely seen Shakespeare classics.

Dec. 28, 2020  

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park presents Undiscovered Country | Henry VIII, Jan 28, 2021 at 07:00 PM.

This special 90-minute session is presented FREE on Zoom thanks to funding from generous sponsors. Please register for an evening of scholarly exploration and fun, all from the safety of your living room!

Learn more here!



