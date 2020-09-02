Lyric Theatre Programming Shifts To Myriad Botanical Gardens

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will return to the live stage this month with programming planned at downtown's Myriad Botanical Gardens Water Stage.

After nearly a six-month absence due to the current pandemic, Lyric will be among the first professional theatres in the nation to resume live performances. Audiences will be introduced to Professor Matt and Gerti when the Lyric Kids' Clubhouse Cabaret hits the stage, featuring daytime cabaret performances for families September 17 through October 4. And, it will be followed by a newly crafted showcase of superb singers in Lyric's Moonlight Cabaret slated for evening performances during the same three-week run.

"It has been a tough time for all of us, and everyone at Lyric could not be more excited to bring back live musical performances to Oklahoma audiences once again," said Michael Baron, Lyric's producing artistic director. "We have been planning for this moment all summer long and promise to bring you the safest experience possible full of the magic, joy and hope that only live theatre can bring to your heart. From the afternoon musical antics of Lyric's newest original stars at the Lyric Kids' Clubhouse Cabaret to your favorite Lyric performers singing each evening, this is a moment our artists, staff, board members and audiences won't soon forget."

Lyric Kids' Clubhouse Cabaret performances are: Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Lyric's Moonlight Cabaret will feature a new line-up of talent each week, with performances Thursday through Sunday at 7 p.m.

A number of required safety measures will be in place as patrons arrive to the Myriad Gardens Water Stage, 301 W. Reno Ave. All patrons, staff and volunteers will be wearing masks on their faces at all times. Patrons, including children, must wear a face mask to enter the venue, and they may be removed only when seated in assigned seats at the performance. Temperature checks will occur upon entry to the venue. Lyric staff will assist patrons with socially distanced seating from other parties, and hand sanitizer and other safety equipment will be available.

While Lyric's stage has darkened in recent weeks, Baron turned to local actors Matthew Alvin Brown and Emily J. Pace to create a weekly online video series to educate preschool and elementary-aged children. Through their collaboration, Lyric Kids' Clubhouse was born, and more than a dozen episodes are available on the organization's social media pages. The series features Professor Matt and his friend Gerti, who each week provide encouragement to young children during these uncertain times. Each episode also features special guest appearances from students, adults and even puppets. Lyric Kids' Clubhouse Cabaret is a live musical event based on Lyric's virtual series and features songs, comedy and fun, perfect for the whole family.

"The Clubhouse affords us the opportunity to talk about our feelings in a positive, creative and helpful way. We've had so many of our friends tell us how the Clubhouse has helped them through this difficult period," Brown said. "By remaining active and producing content on a regular basis, we are able to connect with kids, during a time when connection has been disrupted. For us, it's been a respite from the noise and bad news of the world, and hopefully, it does a little of that for the kids, too."

Adult patrons can enjoy music in the fresh evening air with Lyric's Moonlight Cabaret series. Each week will feature a unique line-up of talent, including Lyric favorites, special guests, and new, rising talent.

Cabaret headliners will include many of Oklahoma's favorite musical theatre artists, including Mandy Jiran, Vince Leseney, Michael Andreaus, Stephen Hilton and Lexi Windsor.

Featured singers currently scheduled to perform include:

· September 17 - 20: Mandy Jiran, Vince Leseney, Justin Larman, Olivia Yokers, Kat Metcalfe; Directed by Lyric's Associate Artistic Director Ashley Wells and Music Direction by Eric Grigg from University of Central Oklahoma, with student performances from Erica Burkett and Skylar Hemenway.

· September 24 - 27: Michael Andreaus, Stephen Hilton, Lexi Windsor, Helen Han, Cristela Carrizales; Directed by Lyric's Company Manager Matthew Sipress and Music Direction by Brian Hamilton from University of Oklahoma, with a student performance from Devi Peot.

· October 1 - 4: Jennifer Teel, Courtney Crouse, Antonio Rodriguez, Charlie Monnot, Renee Anderson and Campbell Walker Fields; Directed by Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron and Music Direction by Corie Melaugh from Oklahoma City University, with a student performance from Cheyanne Osoria.

Additional performers will be added to the line-up, and patrons are encouraged to visit the Lyric website for the most up-to-date list of talent featured.

Single tickets to the Clubhouse are priced at $20, and group discounts are available, making it perfect for field trips, or a surprise for the entire family. Cabaret tickets are $35. Tickets are available now online at www.LyricTheatreOKC.org or by phone at (405) 524-9312. Seating for both presentations will be socially distanced and, therefore limited, so early reservations are encouraged.

