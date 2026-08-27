KING JAMES Will Open Carpenter Square Theatre's 43rd Season

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Carpenter Square Theatre will tip off its 43rd season with Rajiv Joseph's King James, playing September 11-27 at the company's Oklahoma City home in the West Village.

Directed by Lilli Bassett, the comedy stars local actors Olen Cox and Mikael Dashawn as Matt and Shawn, two Cleveland basketball fans whose friendship develops alongside the career of LeBron James.

Spanning 12 years, the play follows the pair through major moments in James' career, including his rookie season, “The Decision,” his return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers' 2016 NBA Championship. Along the way, Matt and Shawn's shared basketball obsession becomes the foundation for an enduring — and sometimes turbulent — friendship.

Bassett, an Oklahoma City basketball fan herself, brought the play to Carpenter Square Theatre after recognizing parallels between the experiences of its characters and those of local fans.

“Reading this script, I was amazed at the similarities between these characters and what OKC fans have experienced in recent years,” Bassett said. “They have the exact conversations my friends and I did when our superstar left for Golden State and especially in their scene when they discuss the magic of winning Game 7 in the finals.”

Bassett noted that audiences do not need to be basketball fans to connect with the play, though those who follow the sport will find plenty to recognize.

The production contains adult language.

King James Creative Team

Bassett directs a cast featuring Olen Cox and Mikael Dashawn. Spencer Hankins serves as stage manager, with set design by Ben Hall, lighting design by Samm Scobey and costume design by Elin Bhaird.

Performance Schedule

King James will run September 11-27, 2026, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The second and third weekends will also include Thursday performances.

All performances will take place at Carpenter Square Theatre, 1009 W. Reno in Oklahoma City's West Village.

Regular adult tickets are $30, with discounts available for seniors, military members, educators, students and groups of 10 or more. Reduced-price tickets are available for Thursday performances.

Free parking is available, and all seating is reserved.

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