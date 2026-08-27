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ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST to Open at World Stage Theatre Company

The stage adaptation is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

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ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST to Open at World Stage Theatre Company

World Stage Theatre Company opens their Stories of the Mind and Other Matters season with One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Dale Wasserman. Directed by Dionne Lambert, the play stars Kathryn Hartney as Nurse Ratched, Christian Stubblefield as R.P. McMurphy, Chase Parker as Chief Bromden, Paul Henry as Aide Turkle, Ibrahim Buyckes as Aide Warren, Bryson Pahukoa as Aide Williams, Braydon Curtiss as Billy Bibbit, Jailei Hernandez as Candy Starr, Armando Rivera as Cheswick, Adrian Alexander as Dr. Spivey, Zero Steiert as Harding, Gary Marshall as Martini, Esme Davis as Nurse Flinn, Mauro Quiorga as Ruckley, Jazzy B as Sandra, and Stephen Gehly as Scanlon.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest follows the charismatic Randle P. McMurphy as he challenges the rigid authority of Nurse Ratched inside a psychiatric institution. Through humor, heartbreak, and unforgettable characters, this gripping drama explores freedom, conformity, power, and the resilience of the human spirit. As the battle between individuality and control unfolds, audiences are invited to reflect on what it truly means to be seen, heard, and free. 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Dale Wasserman was an American playwright, best known for his 1965 book for Man of La Mancha, and his adaptation of Ken Kesey's novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters in 1980 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest runs September 18-27, 2026, at Liddy Doenges Theatre In the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7:30PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2PM on Saturdays and Sundays. Ticket prices range from $31-$36.

Immediately following the Saturday and Sunday matinees there will be a facilitated talk-back to take a deeper dive into the play's themes.

World Stage Theatre Company opens their ninth season by telling 'Stories of the Mind and Other Matters.' World Stage produces powerful productions that give actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories that connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas. Our work is fueled by CommUnity Theatre, socially impactful stories, cross cultural connections, and authentic storytelling. For more information on World Stage Theatre Company visit www.okworldstage.org.

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