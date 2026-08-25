Photos: Oklahoma City Rep to Open 26-27 Season with EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

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OKC Rep is opening its 2026-27 season with EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND, according to Executive Artistic Director Emily Comisar. Comisar said the season features plays 'we believe will speak to audiences here in OKC—stories that spark joy and ask important questions.'

Of the season opener, Comisar said, 'In this play, the beloved former President Eisenhower looks back on his own life as he contemplates what makes an American President great. This show has been touring the US and I'm so excited to finally bring it to OKC this Fall.'

Up Next: EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

October 21-November 1, 2026

Performances at Oklahoma Contemporary

It's 1962 and The New York Times Magazine has published its first list ranking the American Presidents in order of greatness. Pondering his placement on the list, Eisenhower looks back on his life—his Kansas upbringing, his decorated Army career, his victories in World War II, and his two terms as President—contemplating the qualities and adversities that make an American President great.

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND is adapted from a vast array of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters.

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