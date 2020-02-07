Casting Has Been Announced for Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre's A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER

Casting has been announced for Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre's Oklahoma professional premiere production of the Tony-winning "Best Musical" a??A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder (book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman; music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak; based on a novel by Roy Horniman). OKC Rep's production will play the Civic Center Music Hall's Freede Little Theatre June 5 - 14, 2020.

The show stars OKC Rep company member and local favorite Jonathan Beck Reed as the D'Ysquiths, and introduces Chicago actor Will Skrip to area audiences as Monty. The cast also includes Audra Bryant (Sibella), Carter Tholl (Phoebe), Molly Cason Johnson (Miss Shingle) and Barbara DeMaio (Lady Eugenia). Caleb Barnett, Zoe Dongas, Hailey Hatfield, Mark Johnson, Kaden Mahle and Hallie Schmidt make up the ensemble.

Directed by Shawn Churchman, musical direction by Jerry Steichen and choreography by Amy Reynolds-Reed. Resident PSM Steve Emerson will stage manage. Set design by Ben Hall and Donald Jordan, costume design by Lloyd Cracknell, lighting and projection design by Adam Chamberlin, sound design by W. Jerome Stevenson, and dramaturgy by Anna Holloway. OKC Rep operates under the leadership of Founding Artistic Director Donald Jordan.

For tickets, please visit okcrep.org or call the Civic Center box office at (405) 594-8300.





