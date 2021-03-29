BWW Review: Denise Lee Sparkles in Lyric Theatre's DENISE LEE: PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma kicks off their outdoor 2021 season with Denise Lee: Pressure Makes Diamonds. This evening of songs, poetry, and storytelling is a celebration of performer Denise Lee's life and career as she embarks on her 60th year. The Myriad Gardens Water Stage continues to offer a safe space for Lyric Theatre to produce live theatre, and they're proving that innovation and reinvention are key to survival during this pandemic and beyond.

Lee is a known and loved performer to Lyric Theatre audiences. She has previously been seen at Lyric in Newsies and Crowns. Washington, D.C. based Monique Midgette returns after directing last season's Having Our Say to direct this original work. Lee, who is herself from Texas, brings a dynamite performance and a show-stopping band with her to complete this night of multi-faceted entertainment. Taking the audience through the four Cs of diamond classification - Cut, Color, Carat, and Clarity - Lee takes the audience on a musical journey as she celebrates her 60th year and her thirty-year career. Lee sparkles in a vibrant Springtime dress, thoughtfully costumed by Lyric's resident costume designer Jeffrey Meek.

Everything is on the table for this tell-all evening, and Lee is a performer with class and style. She's witty and sharp, evoking the feel of a piano bar singer with all the talent and skill of a Broadway star. She's seasoned and professional, poised and fresh, and above all, she's comfortable on stage. Her presence makes everyone in the audience comfortable too. Lee's performance and storytelling are inviting, drawing the audience in and leaving us hanging on her every word and lyric. This is the mark of a true entertainer. Lee captivates her audience and holds that captivation for the entire show. Lee talks college life, the eye-opening moments of blatant racism she has experienced in her career, motherhood, relationships, and everything in between. She handles it all with grace and humor that makes everyone want to be her when they grow up, as if that's a goal that could actually be met.

Lee performs iconic numbers such as "Woman" by Peggy Lee, "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood, and "Push Da Button" from The Color Purple. She includes gospel songs and hymns "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "The Reason Why I Sing". Woven throughout the night of songs are stories by Lee from her own life and career, lessons she's learned, and wisdom she has to pass along. Stand out moments occur when Lee recites spoken word poetry, including "Ego Tripping" by Nikki Giovanni, "Phenomenal Woman" by Maya Angelou, and "The Hill We Climb" by Amanda Gorman.

Lee's stellar band is made up of Lawrence "Peebody" Ferrell, Jr. on drums, Brady Mosher on guitar, Clinton Trench on bass guitar, and Musical Director Norman Williams on keys.

Lee and Director Midgette have created a lovely evening of artistry for OKC patrons. Under the stars at the cozy Water Stage is just what we need to feel like everything is almost normal again. Lee's calming, positive presence uplifts her audience and gives us hope we haven't felt in a full year. She also leaves us with the feeling that even after this stellar life and career, she's just getting started.

Lyric Theatre's original work Denise Lee: Pressure Makes Diamonds runs until April 3rd at the Myriad Gardens Water Stage, located at 301 W. Reno Ave. Their entire 2021 season will be outdoors, with three shows at the Water Stage, a summer production of Grease at Bishop McGuinness High School, and the return of their highly-acclaimed, site-specific production of A Christmas Carol at the Harn Homestead Museum Grounds. For tickets and more info, visit lyrictheatreokc.com.