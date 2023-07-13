Review: Lyric Theatre Goes to THE PROM

Lyric's production of The Prom runs through July 16th, 2023.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma This Month Photo 4 THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma This Month

Review: Lyric Theatre Goes to THE PROM

Lyric Theatre’s Summer at the Civic series rolls on with their second of three large-scale musicals. The 2018 Broadway musical The Prom, written by Bob Martin with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin features music, dancing, and all the glitter and sparkle of the high school dance of your dreams.

When a group of well-known Broadway stars receives a bad review from the critics, their show closes and they’re left with nothing to do. Determined to prove their worth and show the critics that they’re good people (and definitely not narcissists), they search the internet for a noble cause. They stumble upon Emma, a high schooler whose school has banned her from asking her girlfriend to the prom. Freshly invigorated, they descend upon the open skies of Indiana to give Emma a prom she’ll never forget.

Michael Baron directs the cast of Lyric favorites and soon-to-be favorites. Emilee Stubbs is brilliant as Emma, the high school student who wants nothing more than to take her girlfriend to the prom. It’s a simple request, and yet one that sparks outrage as the inevitable homophobia sweeps the small town. Stubbs remains faithful to the role and portrays a character who is true to herself. She’s got soaring vocals and is right at home on the Civic Center stage.

The Broadway stars are portrayed by Lindsie VanWinkle-Guthrie as Dee Dee Allen, Jerry Jan Cranford as Barry, Nicholas Rodriguez as Trent, and Lexi Windsor as Angie. These characters all must go on journeys of self-discovery, and it’s remarkable how much can be learned about yourself when you’re helping others. VanWinkle-Guthrie is a force as Dee Dee Allen. She shows the heart underneath all that Broadway glamour. Windsor is always a welcome sight on Lyric’s stage, and she’s in her prime in this role. Rodriguez has profound moments as Trent, and he’s truly changing hearts and minds. Cranford is sweet and endearing in his role, and Barry has a moving comeback story.

Saoirse Ryhn is Alyssa Greene. Gina Valentine Byrum portrays her mother, PTA president Mrs. Greene. Ryhn smartly portrays that juxtaposition of growing up that we all must face; wanting to become your own person without defying your parents. It’s a tough role, but she makes it look easy. Likewise, Byrum is stern and collected, but malleable and redeemable as the would-be villain.

Ashton Byrum has charm and wit as the good-natured principal Mr. Hawkins. Mariah Warren is always enjoyable to watch, and her portrayal of Olivia Keating, as well as several smaller roles, is no exception. Jessica Cajina is sweet as Shelby, and her skills for dance are, in a word, fire. In fact, all the choreography by Amy Reynolds-Reed is dynamite and it heats up the already sweltering July night.

The orchestra is made up of Patrick Womack on percussion, Roger Owens on drums, Brian Belanus on guitar, Larry Moore on bass, Kirk Palmer on trumpet 1, Jay Wilkinson on trumpet 2, Martin King on reed 1, and Jennifer Rucker on reed 2.

The Prom has uncomfortable moments (chalk it up to growing pains) and beautiful moments. It’s not unlike high school in that way. It portrays a unique time of life that almost nobody wants to go back to, and yet we all have moments that we can recall fondly. It teaches an important message of acceptance, and it’s a shame that it wasn’t more of a success story on Broadway. Based on real-life events, The Prom gives us a chance to step into the shoes of someone we know, or someone we were, who felt misunderstood and outcast by their peers. It gives us a chance to redeem our own high school experience and reminds us that we all want the same things in life. We all want to find and experience love, and we all need the chance to dance.




RELATED STORIES - Oklahoma

1
Theatre Tulsa Presents FINDING NEMO JR. and THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. Photo
Theatre Tulsa Presents FINDING NEMO JR. and THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

Theatre Tulsa Academy will complete its 2023 summer education program with full productions of “Finding Nemo Jr.” and “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” along with low-sensory adaptations for each show.

2
THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma This Month Photo
THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma This Month

Following a hit Broadway run and feature film, this hysterical and joyous new musical — which celebrates LGBTQIA+ diversity — makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production. It follows four Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. 

3
THE WIZ, JR. Comes to Tulsa PAC in July Photo
THE WIZ, JR. Comes to Tulsa PAC in July

THE WIZ, JR. comes to Tulsa PAC in July. Performances run July 7-9, 2023.

4
Interview: Hunter Semrau Photo
Interview: Hunter Semrau

One of the stars of the Million Dollar Quartet Christmas National Tour gave an exclusive interview to Broadway World! Hunter Semrau has had a busy year since graduating from Oklahoma City University, and he caught Broadway World up on everything he's been doing! Check out his Artist Spotlight interview here!

From This Author - Adrienne Proctor

Adrienne Proctor is an Oklahoma City-based writer, theatre-goer, and mom. An avid supporter of the arts, Adrienne has reviewed regional, university, and Broadway productions since 2017. Her ... (read more about this author)

Interview: Hunter SemrauInterview: Hunter Semrau
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At The Pollard Is Horribly FunReview: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At The Pollard Is Horribly Fun
Review: OU University Theatre Takes No Prisoners with MARIE ANTOINETTEReview: OU University Theatre Takes No Prisoners with MARIE ANTOINETTE
Review: Lyric Theatre Gets Everything Right with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONGReview: Lyric Theatre Gets Everything Right with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Concerto
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (9/13-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (7/11-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lyric's A Christmas Carol
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Misbehavin'
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (7/25-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wind in the Willows
Storyteller Theatre (8/10-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You