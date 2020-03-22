BWW Interview: GOING DARK, Part 8 - Gavin Guthrie

Theatres around the country are shutting their doors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread. With closures and cancellations comes an uncertain future for performing artists. In fact, the future for theatre itself is uncertain.

GOING DARK is an exclusive interview series featuring artists and technicians who are waiting out this indefinite pause. These are the unfiltered, honest, "in their own words" accounts of the fallout from COVID-19. Part 8 features Oklahoma City based actor Gavin Guthrie.

This is GOING DARK.

BWW: What were you working on when the Pandemic response started? What was the atmosphere like when your show got postponed?

GG: I was working on Matilda at Casa Mañana Theatre in Fort Worth, TX when the pandemic really started to pick up. We were told on our first day of tech that we would continue to tech the show in hopes that we could do an actual run when things (hopefully) get better. The atmosphere in the room was very heavy and there were lots of tears, not only because we were going to be out of a job, but because we had grown so close and worked so hard to put up this show. In the end, I think it made the cast a lot closer though because we knew we only had a short amount of time in the last couple of days to soak up all the love. We are coming back July 17th-26th to finish our run though, so I feel like I have something to look forward to and lots of choreography to try to retain while I'm quarantined!

BWW: How have you been staying safe and healthy during this unscheduled down time?

GG: I've been staying healthy by trying to take lots of vitamin C, exercising from home... and of course, LOTS of hand washing! Mentally, I'm trying to do a lot of things that make me feel productive to keep my sanity. I've been playing lots of piano, singing, trying to learn how to cook, and doing some reading. It's been kind of refreshing to be able to focus on taking care of myself and the people around me.

BWW: What are you hoping for the theatre community after this pandemic passes?

GG: I'm hoping the theatre community will be able to bounce back from this financially. Many of us are out of jobs, and our future work is also being cancelled, and I think we're all really feeling that pinch. One thing that keeps me hopeful is seeing the graciousness and generosity artists have shown for each other. So many people are live streaming free dance classes, sharing their art, and encouraging others to do the same and I think that's really beautiful. I'm really hoping that we can keep that same positivity and encouragement after this all passes.

BWW: Are there any TV shows, movies, music or books that are particularly helpful to you right now?

GG: I've been listening to lots of podcasts lately. Some of my favorite are Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, Seek Treatment with Cat and Pat, Oprah's Super Soul Conversations, and My Favorite Murder! If you need a Music Theatre fix, Ilana Levine has an amazing podcast called Little Known Facts where she talks to Broadway actors and it's very inspiring. 36 Questions and Anthem: Homunculus are also amazing podcast musicals to listen to!





