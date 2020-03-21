BWW Interview: GOING DARK, Part 7 - Jonah White and Cam Taylor

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the U.S., with new cases and more warnings every day. Broadway is still dark, with no end in sight. Across the country, out of work artists and theatre technicians are feeling the weight of this pandemic. The GOING DARK series gives voice to the voiceless- a chance for artists to explain, in their own words, how COVID-19 is affecting them professionally and personally. As we sit in quarantine, waiting out the pandemic, waiting to return to normal, and wondering what normal even is anymore, performers everywhere are on hold, too. They're waiting to see what the world will be like for theatre artists when, or if, the lights go back up.

This is GOING DARK.

Jonah White:

BWW: What were you working on that has been postponed or cancelled? Do you have plans to return to the project after the pandemic passes?

JW: I was working on Matilda the Musical at Casa Mañana in Fort Worth, TX. I do plan on returning, as it has been postponed to run from July 17th - 26th, and my heart is with this cast and crew and with this production.

BWW: Have you been able to continue auditioning and working on projects or is everything on hold right now?

JW: As far as I know, everything is on hold right now. All of my survival jobs have even been closed for a while, so I have been trying to figure out my next plan of action.

BWW: How are you handling the stress in the face of so much uncertainty in your industry?

JW: I initially did not take it the best, as I was terrified for the future and frustrated because of how happy I had been with where I finally was in my life. Coming to terms with this new reality has been a day-by-day struggle, but our community is so strong and resilient that I believe this industry will come back stronger and better than ever.

Cam Taylor:

BWW: How are you doing during this pandemic aftermath? Have you been able to find time for yourself and to escape the crazy?

CT: I'm holding up as well as I can! I've just been making sure I'm doing the things I'm supposed to do, like washing my hands more often, avoiding large crowds, and only going out when I need to. I've actually got A LOT more time for myself than I expected with both of my jobs on hold at the moment. In the daytime, I work as a Special Ed Teacher's Assistant at an elementary school and my district will be closed until April 6th for now. My evening job is at the OKC Outlet Mall and they have also closed their doors until the end of March.

I've been using all my free time so far to give my apartment a good cleaning, continuing to review my lines and music for the current show I'm in that's postponed, listening to audiobooks, taking walks at Lake Hefner, and catching up on new and old series (just restarted Season 1 of Glee last night) on Netflix and Hulu.

BWW: What were you working on that got canceled or postponed? Did you have any auditions canceled also?

CT: I was working on You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at the Pollard Theatre in Guthrie, OK. We learned all the music in just over a week, and blocked the entire show in just over a week too. We had planned to use our remaining 4 weeks of rehearsal to really develop our characters, have fun creating, and get the show up to performance level. This last Sunday, The Pollard made the decision to suspend all rehearsals and performances until further notice due to COVID-19. Thankfully the show is still happening, it's just unclear when this pandemic will get under control and we can resume. But I will look forward to everything opening back up eventually and we can continue where we left off. This cast has been so wonderful to work with and our director Timothy Stewart is fantastic as always!

As far as other auditions go, I'm actually planning to go to Florida at the end of July with my family, so I won't be doing a summer show like I have for the last 4 years. My next audition won't be until August 1st, the day after I get back from vacation. It will be nice to take a break this summer for a change.

BWW: What or who have you been leaning on the most to get through this uncertain time, and how has that been helpful to you?

CT: Other than listening to the music I love and watching my favorite movies, I've also been spending time with my boyfriend. When we can, we just enjoy each other's company and keep ourselves entertained indoors. He's my constant support system and I'm so grateful to have him in my life! I've also been in touch with my Mom a bit. She's remained positive throughout everything going on in the world and she thinks it will pass sooner than we think.