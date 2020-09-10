BWW Feature: Lyric Theatre returns to the stage with two outdoor cabarets

Lyric Theatre returns to the stage after a 6 month hiatus to offer family friendly entertainment with Kids Clubhouse Cabaret, followed by the ambient Moonlight Cabaret.

Finally some good news! After a six-month pandemic related hiatus, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is RETURNING to live performances! They've moved the show outdoors to the Myriad Gardens Water Stage, and they're presenting two cabaret-style music performances. Lyric Kids' Clubhouse Cabaret will feature daytime and afternoon performances of their popular online web series. This show is fun for all ages; a family affair to get everyone safely out of the house and back into the swing of live theatre. Following the afternoon performances of the Clubhouse, Lyric dims the lights and sets the mood for the Moonlight Cabaret. Lyric's Moonlight Cabaret is sure to be a delightful fall outdoor concert experience.

The setup will be safe, with strict CDC guidelines implemented, social distanced seating, and masks required for patrons of both shows. With all precautions taken, patrons can set their worries aside and enjoy the show.

The Moonlight Cabaret features a host of Oklahoma City artists, familiar faces that we've been missing for too long. Kat Metcalfe is a favorite of Lyric audiences, having been seen recently in their 2019 production of The Rocky Horror Show, and in 2018 as Rosie in Lyric's world-premiere rock musical When We're Gone (you know the one about that pandemic known as the Black Plague...). She was gracious enough to take time out of her increasingly busy schedule to give an exclusive interview with Broadway World about the upcoming Moonlight Cabaret:

BWW: Tell us about the Moonlight Cabaret! What are you singing? What are you most excited for audiences to experience?

KM: The Moonlight Cabaret is an opportunity to enjoy some live performances in a safe, socially distanced way! It will take place at the Myriad Gardens water stage, which seats 600, but only 100 tickets will be sold for each show to provide room for social distancing. Plus, temp checks will take place upon entry, and masks are required until you are seated.

I will be singing "Meadowlark" from The Baker's Wife, and "Because the Night" by Patti Smith. I am most excited for everyone to experience the energy of live performance again. Videos and recordings just aren't the same as being in the same space as someone pouring out their heart and soul into a song and sharing their emotions and talents for everyone to see.

BWW: How does it feel to be finally returning to the stage and performing after such a long hiatus?

KM: Honestly, it feels great. I had no idea how long it would be before I would get to perform in front of a live audience again, and I am so grateful to Lyric for creating this opportunity for artists and art-lovers alike to experience some live theatre again!

BWW: Oklahoma City has a unique and tightly knit theatre community. How is performing here special to you?

KM: Oklahoma City is where I built the foundation of my theatre training and experience. Sure, I performed in a couple shows in high school, but getting my BM in Musical Theatre at Oklahoma City University and being in my first professional show at the Lyric Theatre really gave OKC a special place in my heart. Plus, the more I perform in or attend shows in the city, the more people I meet and build relationships with. Getting to know the artists behind the art isn't always possible, but it is here in Oklahoma City.

BWW: Are you hoping there are more shows like this as we continue to navigate through a pandemic?

KM: Heck yes! I believe everyone is craving arts more than ever at this time, so I support any possibility to create and share in a safe, mindful way.

* * *

Lyric Theatre's Moonlight Cabaret features an alternating lineup of performers. Thomas E. Cunningham, Mandy Jiran, Vince Leseney, Justin Larman, Olivia Yokers, and Kat Metcalfe perform September 17th - 20th and are directed by Ashley Wells, with music direction by Eric Grigg from the University of Central Oklahoma. Student performers are Erica Burkett and Skylar Hemenway.

Michael Andreaus, Stephen Hilton, Lexi Windsor, Helen Han, Ashley Mandanas, and Cristela Carrizales perform September 24th - 27th, with direction by Lyric's Matthew Sipress and music direction by Brian Hamilton from the University of Oklahoma. Student performer is Devi Peot.

Jennifer Teel, Courtney Crouse, Antontio Rodriguez, Charlie Monnot, Renee Anderson, and Campbell Walker Fields perform October 1st - 4th , directed by Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron, with music direction by Corie Melaugh from Oklahoma City University. Student performer is Cheyanne Osoria.

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's Kids Clubhouse Cabaret and Moonlight Cabaret run simultaneously, September 17th - October 4th, 2020 at the Myriad Gardens Water Stage, located downtown at 301 W. Reno Ave. Clubhouse performances are at 2 and 4 PM. Moonlight Cabaret performances are at 7 PM Thursday - Sunday. For tickets and directions to the venue, visit lyrictheatreokc.com.

