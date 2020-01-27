BWW Feature: Experience Life on This Side of the Tracks with THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

The Great American Trailer Park Musical has been called "the show that actually lives up to the hype of its title", and what a title that is! Based in Florida, the musical follows the residents of the Armadillo Acres trailer park and all the drama that ensues with communal living. Narrated by three lovely mavens of the trailer park, the dirty laundry of the residents is aired in high-heeled, hair sprayed style. The residents of Armadillo Acres suffer from Agoraphobia, hysterical pregnancies, adultery, love triangles, and humidity. But they also have heart, humor, and a rich commentary on what life is like in the small towns and trailer park homes in America.

The Boom in OKC is the ideal venue for this interactive musical. The audience is close to the stage at The Boom, and the action is tangible. Patrons can enjoy drinks and dinner at their tables during the show, and it makes for the perfect night of dinner theatre.

Erin Heatly plays Jeannie and she answered a few questions about the upcoming production and her character! Her exclusive Q&A is below:

AP: Tell us about The Great American Trailer Park Musical! What a name right!? What are you loving so far about this show?

Heatly: The Great American Trailer Park Musical is a show about the kind of people you see on Jerry Springer. It's a comedy, but there are heartfelt moments as well. My favorite thing about this show is the music. It's challenging and it rocks out!

AP: Who do you play and how do you relate to your character? Are you similar or very different?

Heatly: I play Jeannie Garstecki, the Agoraphobic housewife. Ever since Jeannie's baby was kidnapped, she hasn't been able to leave her trailer. She promises her husband, Norbert, that she'll leave the trailer by their anniversary so they can go to the ice capades. Jeannie and I have some things in common. We both enjoy wearing robes and watching Lifetime movies. I can't relate to the Agoraphobia, but maybe, if I had and baby and it was stolen, I'd react the same?

AP: The Boom is the quintessential location for dinner theatre in OKC. What do you enjoy about the dynamic between this intimate theatre and its audiences?

Heatly: The Boom is unlike any other theatre experience. For the audience and the actors! It's intimate, exciting, unpredictable, and interactive. Performing at The Boom keeps me on my toes and teaches me lessons I could never learn in a class. It's not your average theatre-going experience. As an audience member, you will be fully immersed in our world. At the very least, you'll have good drinks, food and laughs. But, if you play your cards right, you could become part of the experience and maybe even get a drag queen on your lap.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical also stars Tyler Clark, Kristin Küns, Joshua McGowen, Megan Montgomery, Laura Renfro, and Paul Stafford. Kara Chapman directs.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical, written by Betsy Kelso with music and lyrics by David Nehls, runs Fridays and Saturdays, February 7th - March 14th at The Boom, 2218 NW 39th Street, Oklahoma City, OK, 73112. Come early for dinner service starting at 6:30. Curtain is at 8:00. Tickets are available at ticketstorm.com.





