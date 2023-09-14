A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre This Holiday Season

Performances run November 24, 2023 – December 24, 2023.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 2 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
World Premiere of CONCERTO is Coming to Lyric Theatre This Month Photo 4 World Premiere of CONCERTO is Coming to Lyric Theatre This Month

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre This Holiday Season

Lyric’s beloved holiday tradition makes its triumphant return to The Plaza Theatre in ‘23 indoor production in four years! Featuring all-new sets, costumes, lights, sounds, and staging! Thanks to the generous underwriting of our title sponsor, Devon Energy! Join Ebenezer Scrooge, a host of ghosts and Charles Dickens’ characters as they spring to life in Lyric’s spectacular, new production. You’ll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when you experience Lyric’s A Christmas Carol – home for the holidays at The Plaza Theatre!

Performances run November 24, 2023 – December 24, 2023.

Lyric will present an ASL-interpreted performance of this production, which will be Dec. 2nd at 2 p.m.

All sales are final. No refunds are issued. Ticket exchanges are available to Lyric subscribers from one performance to another within the same production.

Please note: Many third-party companies may attempt to sell Lyric Theatre’s tickets to you. The only authorized ticketing websites, in order to guarantee you’re paying the ticket’s face value, are www.LyricTheatreOKC.com or www.OKCCivicCenter.com. Questions may be directed to Lyric’s Box Office at (405) 524-9312.




RELATED STORIES - Oklahoma

1
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

2
World Premiere of CONCERTO is Coming to Lyric Theatre This Month Photo
World Premiere of CONCERTO is Coming to Lyric Theatre This Month

Get ready for a musical masterpiece as Lyric Theatre brings the world premiere of CONCERTO to the stage. Don't miss this highly anticipated debut, filled with captivating performances and unforgettable melodies. Mark your calendar and be one of the first to experience the magic at Lyric Theatre.

3
SHINING, SHIMMERING, SPLENDID! Comes to the Civic Center Music Hall Photo
SHINING, SHIMMERING, SPLENDID! Comes to the Civic Center Music Hall

OKC Phil presents SHINING, SHIMMERING, SPLENDID!, performed on September 10 at 2pm at the Civic Center Music Hall. Learn more about the show and how to purchase tickets here!

4
MAKING GOD LAUGH Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company in September Photo
MAKING GOD LAUGH Comes to 3rd Act Theatre Company in September

3rd Act has announced the cast of its first Mainstage production of Season 5 - Making God Laugh.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Shawnee Little Theater (9/22-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
OU University Theatre (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lyric's A Christmas Carol
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre Crude Fringe Festival
Oklahoma Shakespeare (10/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Last Night of Ballyhoo
Jewel Box (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Making God Laugh
3rd Act Theatre Company (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Concerto
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (9/13-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You