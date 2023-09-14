A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre This Holiday Season

Lyric’s beloved holiday tradition makes its triumphant return to The Plaza Theatre in ‘23 indoor production in four years! Featuring all-new sets, costumes, lights, sounds, and staging! Thanks to the generous underwriting of our title sponsor, Devon Energy! Join Ebenezer Scrooge, a host of ghosts and Charles Dickens’ characters as they spring to life in Lyric’s spectacular, new production. You’ll go from humbug to happy in one magical night when you experience Lyric’s A Christmas Carol – home for the holidays at The Plaza Theatre!

Performances run November 24, 2023 – December 24, 2023.

Lyric will present an ASL-interpreted performance of this production, which will be Dec. 2nd at 2 p.m.

All sales are final. No refunds are issued. Ticket exchanges are available to Lyric subscribers from one performance to another within the same production.

Please note: Many third-party companies may attempt to sell Lyric Theatre’s tickets to you. The only authorized ticketing websites, in order to guarantee you’re paying the ticket’s face value, are www.LyricTheatreOKC.com or www.OKCCivicCenter.com. Questions may be directed to Lyric’s Box Office at (405) 524-9312.