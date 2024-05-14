WILLY WONKA JR. to be Presented at Theatre Tulsa Academy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Tulsa Academy will complete its 2024 spring education program with a full production of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” along with a low-sensory adaptation for the show.

This musical adaptation, running for five performances only from May 24-26, features a talented cast of young performers ready to transport audiences to the magical world of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

Based on the iconic film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” the live musical “Willy Wonka Jr.” follows the eccentric candy maker, Willy Wonka, as he announces a contest to find five lucky children to tour his wondrous factory. Charlie Bucket, a kind and honest young boy from a poor family, finds a golden ticket and embarks on an unforgettable adventure with the other winners, each with their own unique flaws.

Theatre Tulsa Academy's production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” captures the essence of Roald Dahl's timeless story with energetic musical numbers, whimsical costumes, and dazzling set design.

Theatre Tulsa Academy is an interactive theatre training program for youth. The course trains students on the essentials of musical theatre – auditioning, acting, vocal music, dance, and more. The Theatre Tulsa Academy series of shows features youth-oriented and “junior” versions of popular musicals as a supplement to Theatre Tulsa's regular season of mainstage shows. Theatre Tulsa Academy produces four additional works per season.

The full run of performances for Willy Wonka Jr. will be May 24-26. Evening performances on Friday and Saturday will be at 7:30pm. Matinee performances will be at 2pm Saturday and 4pm Sunday. The adapted performance for neurodivergent audiences will be Sunday at 1pm.

A sensory-friendly adapted performance involves adapting technical aspects of a performance to provide a low-stimulation experience that minimizes any sounds, lighting effects, or onstage action that may trigger a negative response.

Theatre Tulsa was the first theatre company in the city to provide sensory-friendly programming for people with social and cognitive disabilities, with a primary focus on families with neurodivergent children.

For tickets, contact the box office at tulsapac.com or call 918.596.7111.

Theatre Tulsa Academy is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

