3rd Act Theatre Company to Present HAY FEVER By Noel Coward in September

3rd Act Theatre Company will present Hay Fever, written by Noel Coward and directed by Don Taylor, as their first MAINSTAGE production of Season 4: REGENERATE.

Performances are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. from September 9, 2022, through September 25, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194216®id=116&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.3rdacttheatreco.com%2Fproductions%2Fhay-fever?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

David Bliss, a novelist, and his wife Judith, a retired actress, are hoping for a quiet weekend in the country with a few guests. Instead, they find quite an impossible dream when their high-spirited children, Simon and Sorel, appear with guests of their own. A houseful of drama waits to be ignited as misunderstandings and tempers flare in this classic farce.

3rd Act's production of this comedy of manners stars a dynamic cast of local talent including Deborah Franklin, Eddie Gert, Lindsay Seaman, Reed Bentley, Elizabeth Garrison, Joe Burleigh, Maddie Loury, Adam Park, and Robin Robinson.

3rd Act's Mainstage Season features plays that appeal to a wide audience and support the

company's mission to entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre.

3rd Act Theatre is located in the Shoppes at Northpark at N.W. 122 nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com and on their Facebook page. Any questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com or the box office at 405-593-8093.

3rd Act Theatre Company was founded in 2018 and is celebrating its fourth season, REGENERATE, by providing quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Dedicated to inclusion through family-friendly theatre, as well as works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3 rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional experience to local artists and technicians aspiring to a life or career in the theatre arts.