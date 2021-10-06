3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Auditions for LITTLE WOMEN

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit theatre company in Oklahoma City, announces auditions for Little Women, written by Louisa May Alcott, adapted by Scott Davidson, and directed by Jamie Brewster. Little Women is the second Mainstage production of Season 3: UNKNOWN.

Auditions will be online via Zoom on October 9, 2021, with masked in-person callbacks on October 10, 2021. Audition sides and access to the Zoom meeting will be provided via link sent prior to the audition time. A small stipend will be provided. 3rd Act Theatre Company is committed to diverse, inclusive casting. For every production please submit without regard to ability, race, age, weight, color, national origin, ethnic origin, gender identity, or any other basis. Any specifics integral to the plot or required by the publisher will be listed in the audition announcement, and audition information is subject to change.

Audition registration can be found on the theatre's website at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/auditions.

Little Women is the timeless and enduring classic about the March sisters' journey from childhood to maturity. Audiences of all generations will enjoy acquainting - or reacquainting - themselves with the sisters: Meg, the eldest; Jo, the high-spirited tomboy; Amy, the self-centered beauty; and gentle Beth, as well as their beloved Marmee and Father. Together, the March family learns to endure both the good times and bad as they share the joys and pains of growing up. Content Warning: This production contains themes of illness and war. Please contact info@3rdacttheatreco.com or the box office at 405.593.8093 for information regarding perusal scripts and content.

Characters are:

a-? Meg, the eldest daughter, 20-30, plays 16-18 years old, feminine-presenting;

a-? Josephine (Jo), the second-eldest daughter, 20-30, plays 15-17 years old, feminine-presenting;

a-? Beth, the third daughter, 20-30, plays 13-16 years old, feminine-presenting;

a-? Amy, the youngest daughter, 20-30, plays 12-15 years old, feminine-presenting;

a-? Marmee, mother of the March girls, any age, feminine-presenting;

a-? Mr. March, father of the March girls, any age, masculine-presenting;

a-? Aunt March, aunt to the March girls, any age, feminine-presenting;

a-? Theodore (Laurie, Teddy) Lawrence, a neighbor, 20-30, masculine-presenting;

a-? John Brooke, Laurie's tutor, 20-30, masculine-presenting; and

a-? Hannah, a maid, any age, feminine-presenting.

Rehearsals will be in October and November, with performances in December 2021. Rehearsals and productions will be in-person, with one pre-recorded streamed performance. 3rd Act Theatre Company consistently monitors COVID-19 safety and policies, with the safety of cast, crew, audience, and staff among our top priorities. Mask requirements will be assessed and may or may not be required for audiences and/or cast during the production.

3rd Act Theatre is located in the Shoppes at Northpark (entrance near our bar partners Hacienda Tacos), N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/.