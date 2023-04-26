Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ZOE COMES HOME Will Be Presented By 29PWC New Works Series For One Night Only Benefit

Apr. 26, 2023  

Opening its 8th Season, 29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series presents ZOE COMES HOME, a dark comedy about depression, backyard "art," and one errant pooch, written by Melissa Bell and directed by Laurie A. Guzda, for one performance on Saturday, May 20, at 7pm at the Bernie Wohl Theatre.

Zoe arrives home for a rare visit and finds her estranged mother Gloria, once a respected sculptor, creating monuments from discarded objects in her backyard, causing a conflict with the new neighbor, who has a different view of her work. Hidden deep within this strange menagerie lies a trauma that must be confronted if mother and daughter are ever to heal.

ZOE COMES HOME was developed through the 29th Street Playwrights Collective New Works Series and the proceeds from the performance will benefit the program which develops new works for stage by emerging mature playwrights.

ZOE COMES HOME premiered at the Tusten Theatre Narrowsburg, NY, and other venues in the Western Catskills regional theatre scene to capacity audiences. The cast features Jess Beveridge in the title role of Zoe. She has created roles with Farm Arts Collective's TAVERN AT THE EDGE OF THE WORLD and NACL Theatre's COURAGE on Governors Island. Susan Mendoza plays her mother Gloria. Susan is a founding member of the comedy troupe Up & Coming/Comedy Tribe and has appeared in numerous film, tv, and stage productions both in the US and Canada, and is a voiceover artist for animation, TV & radio. Thomas Cambridge recently completed shooting the new Indie feature thriller "An Angry Boy," plus many film and TV roles, plays the role of Randall Geoffrey, the neighbor. R. Scott Porter, another member of Up & Coming/Comedy Tribe, plays Cousin Fred. Amber Schmidt, a member of the Sullivan County Dramatic Workshop, serves as Production Stage Manager.

Director Laurie A. Guzda is an artist, director and actor with theatre roots in comedy. A co-founder and director of Up & Coming/Comedy Tribe, Laurie also co-founded Curtain Call Inc., a theatre arts company in Stamford, CT, providing performance and education. She has directed numerous theatrical productions in CT, NY, TX and CA. Actor, artist, and Creative Director for LAGuzda Creative Arts & Services. www.LAGuzda.com

Asked what attracted Guzda to ZOE COMES HOME, she said "it's a story about mothers and daughters. It's about an aging woman artist who has been discounted, discarded, and overlooked. It celebrates the courage to create despite the haunting demons of doubt, and that faith in your vision can only thrive through the healing power of love."

29PCW Resident Playwright Melissa Bell writes plays that explore women's agency as they navigate their power and repression. She was named Honored Finalist for the Women in Arts & Media Coalition Collaboration Award for NACL Theatre's COURAGE in the Catskills and Governor's Island. She is a playwright and ensemble member with Farm Arts Collective, work featured in the New York Times. Her play LADY CAPULET, nominated for "Best Adaptations & Modernizations" of 2020 &2021 by New York Shakespeare and Henley Rose Finalist 2017, premiered in Central Park by Barefoot Shakespeare and is upcoming with regional theatres. ZOE COMES HOME received early development from 29th Street Playwrights Collective and CreateTheater. www.TheMelissaBell.com

The 29th Street Playwrights Collective develops the voices of emerging, mature playwrights through weekly writing sessions, craft discussions and presentations. Our goal is to foster new work for the stage while supporting the needs of the playwright, committing to gender parity (serving 50% women), and providing opportunities for the public to attend workshop performances and provide feedback.

29th Street Playwright Collective New Works Series supported by LMCC and New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA).




