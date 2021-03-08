YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes Marblehead Little Theatre's Julie Menard and Emily Black

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" has announced another episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Board President Julie Menard and Executive Producer Emily Black of Marblehead Little Theatre in Massachusetts. Episode 92 is available to listen to below!

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

Marblehead Little Theatre (MLT) was founded in 1955 by members of the drama committee of the Marblehead Woman's Club, ignited by the desire to tackle bigger and better things. Five decades later, it has proven to be one of the oldest community theatre groups in New England as well as one of the few to have continually produced shows each year.

