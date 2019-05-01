World Premiere Of THE SAME ROOM Announced At HFF

"A dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity..." well, not quite. Thyma and Aspid find themselves trapped- in a barren room with two locked doors, but where are they? What sets them free? And most importantly, what happens after this? The Same Room explores human compassion in a new light and begs the question- What becomes of us when we refuse to heal?

Lucid Dramatics, winner of the 2018 "Best in Ensemble" Hollywood Fringe Award is excited to bring the World Premiere of The Same Room to the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The Same Room is written by Kelley Pierre and directed by Scott Golden.

Kelley Pierre (Writer) is an LA based actor and playwright. Her serio-comic style and love of psychology based theatre was a driving factor in the creation of Lucid Dramatics' Laertes <3's Hamlet <3's Ophelia - A modern roommate spin on Hamlet that uses the famous character as an example of Covert Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Kelley has performed all over the country, from touring Shakespeare in NYC with Stages On the Sound to five seasons with The Virginia City Players in Montana- who produced her original melodrama Murder Before Tea for their 2017 season, to playing the title role in Elysium's Richard III, h ere in California last spring. You can also catch Kelley in Ian Kaye's 45 Milligrams this Fringe season.

This is director Scott Golden's tenth project at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. He has worked as an actor, director, or producer on many hit shows including Best Comedy winners Lamprey: Weekend of Vengeance (HFF16), Easy Targets (HFF17) and Top of Fringe winners Absolutely Filthy (HFF14) and Resa Fantastiskt Mystisk (HFF18). Scott is a member of the Sacred Fools Theatre company and is an associate member of Burglars of Hamm.

Sam Sheeks most notable Los Angeles stage credits include Rabbit Hole (Izzy) as a 2Cents Theatre Company member; Shakespeare on the Deck: Romeo & Juliet (Romeo), Macbeth (Witch/Ensemble), Midsummer Night's Dream (Flute); Acting Out Ink Fest 2019: SOLO (Denise), East Stanton Station (Liz). Learn more more about Same at IMDB: Sam Sheeks and on social media: @samsheeks

The Same Room stars Kelley Pierre and Sam Sheeks.





