World Premiere Of BAD SISTER At NY Theater Festival, May 26 & 28

Join these "Bad Sisters" at the Teatro Latea in the Lower East Side.

By:
Dana comes to Rachel's aid after a theft. While waiting for the police, both make moves towards each other, but at cross purposes, desperate to redeem their guilt as women, lovers, people, in Tyler Miclean's BAD SISTER.

The world premiere of this intriguing new play explores the inner workings of strangers turned friends turned... something more?

Tyler Miclean's style invites audiences to eavesdrop on intimate moments of vulnerability between Dana (JENNY RICH) and Rachel (MOLLY CHIFFER). EMILY HAWKINS stylistic directing leaves audiences on the edges of their seats as Dana and Rachel's blossoming relationship takes them on a journey neither were anticipating. As their relationship progresses and intertwine, KATIE BARTZ's lighting design flawlessly reveals the emotional ambition of this production.

Join these "Bad Sisters" at the TEATRO LATEA in the Lower East Side, this FRIDAY (5/26) at 9pm and SUNDAY (5/28) at 330pm.




Recommended For You