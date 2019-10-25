Wistaria Project Debuts FEAST YOUR FAMINE: a Watch-and-Play

The Center at West Park will present Wistaria Project's first Feast Your Famine: a watch-and-play from November 13-16 at 7:30pm and November 17 at 6:30pm. 1-Night, 3-Night, and 5-Night admission passports are available on a sliding scale. Proceeds go to the presenting activists and artists.

Set inside a revolutionized version of a medieval feast, this event combines elements of performance and social action to welcome audiences into a dynamic, 5-night experience re-envisioning the legacy of the "hero" in Western culture from medieval knights to today and seeking to practice new realities in community. With possibilities for multi-day game play or a single night's experience, audiences can join a diverse body of artists and activists in a journey of boundary crossing, soul-troubling, and action through both avant garde and traditional performances and social-action events -- set inside the framework of a medieval feast reimagined for a more equitable society in the here and now.

Feast Your Famine invite participants -- spectators and presenters alike -- to engage in all the days of the Feast and to do take-home challenges (designed to open awareness during our daily lives) and feed back their findings. We hope this can allow people a chance at a sustained experience that leaves space for reflection and subsequent re-engagement, to return for some if not all nights of the Feast, and to engage in the meta-journey with us.

This event is a result of Wistaria Project's Re-Residency, in which we "re-gift" the Center at West Park Performing Artist Residency we received to an exciting diversity of performers and activists. Each Re-Resident will present their work on one night of the festival -- and the Re-Resident Cohort has worked together to devise First Night and Last Night -- the opening and closing of the feast -- interactive, hybrid performance/events to bring us together to imagine, engage, and take action here and now.

Presenters include: Mz. Aza Metric, Eric Farber, Hee Ran Lee, Jace Valentine/IntegrateNYC, Jacqueline Wade, Kelsey Pyro, Timothy Edward Craig, Waterwell Drama Program, Wistaria Project, and Zafi Dimitropoulou/People's Theatre Project.... with more to come! (For updated details on the schedule and the presenters, please visit the Feast Your Famine: a watch-and-play website -- and follow the event on Instagram at feastyourfamine )

Tickets: are on a sliding scale, starting at $5 for one night, $15 for three nights, and $25 for five nights. They can be purchased on Brown Paper Tickets via The Center at West Park: www.centeratwestpark.org/events/feast-your-famine a??





