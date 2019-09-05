William Jackson Harper And Jesse Eisenberg Join Playing On Air's Fall 2019 Season

Playing on Air's Fall 2019 podcast season will begin this weekend with a special re-release of Jesse Eisenberg's short play A LITTLE PART OF ALL OF US, starring the playwright and Justin Bartha (The Hangover trilogy, "The Good Fight"). The season will also feature Sean Carvajal (King Lear) and Bobby Moreno ("Homeland") in 3:59AM: A DRAG RACE FOR TWO ACTORS by Marco Ramirez, as well as a live recording of Jacquelyn Reingold's 2B OR NOT 2B with William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place," Midsommar) and Jenn Harris ("Gayby").

Autumn releases will continue with short plays from Emma Goldman-Sherman, Lloyd Suh, Max Baker, and Stephen Lang throughout October, November, and early December. New episodes, which are free, debut on the second and fourth Sundays of each month, with previous seasons available at playingonair.org or through Apple Podcasts (http://bit.ly/PlayingOnAir), Spotify, Stitcher, or your favorite listening app.

Playing on Air is the home of America's greatest playwrights, actors, and directors - a new way to experience theater for free and on demand. Each short audio play features electric performances and intimate conversations with stars from stage & screen. Upcoming and recent episodes feature Timothée Chalamet, Audra McDonald, John Leguizamo, Zoe Kazan, John Lithgow, Adam Driver, David Harbour, and Bobby Cannavale in plays by Dominique Morisseau, David Ives, Lynn Nottage, Donald Margulies, Julia Cho, and David Lindsay-Abaire.





