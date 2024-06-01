Wayward Son's MACBETH to Play West End Theater This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wayward Son's debut production of Macbeth, written by William Shakespeare and adapted by Caitlin Morley, Abi Steinberg, Tatyana Emery, and Margaret Parish, begins previews June 19, opens June 21, and closes June 30 at the West End Theater located at 263 W 86th St. The production, directed by Founding Artistic Director Caitlin Morley, features four actors taking on 21 roles with all actors sharing the titular role. This ensemble-driven production brings audiences to witness the construction of the magic in Macbeth's head through athletic staging, live vocal sound design, and more tricks. You've never seen a Macbeth like this before.

The ensemble features Sofía Figueroa, Kylie Logan, Indiana Robinson-Dawes, and Erin Viets. The production is stage managed by Tatum Calhoun and designed by Libby Moser (costumes), Maggie Helfst (lighting), and Joe Sinkovits (sound).

Visit https://www.waywardtheatre.com/ for tickets and more information.

