WIR / US / NOSOTRXS A Declaration of Love At La MaMa This Week

Let's talk about love, better - let's talk about romantic love. "The tragedy of love is that one cannot, not love"

This sentence condemns us to something if we do not find love the way we have envisioned it. But this envision is a natural tendency or is a cultural construction about de way we are supposed to love? Romantic Love is a utopia, a cultural product and a series conglomeration of stories, legends, myths, whose structure is repeated in all patriarchal societies almost invariably about what the perfect love relationship is. Our way of loving is full of ideologies. Many of us love in a patriarchal way. The feminist perspective gives us light on this phenomena, invites us to be more aware of what happens in love than what is felt in love and this show is our way to stand for this new approach. As Simone de Beauvoir said - "True love should be based on two freedoms"

The Mexican theatre artist Antonio Cerezo together with Lisa Lucassen - a founding member of the prestigious collective theatre performance SheShePop - will explore this world of romantic love. A post-drama interactive performance that creates the - time and space - to communicate with the audience members establishing a dialogue about our love dreams that came and didn't come true.

This evening is a set of theatrical mechanisms giving frame to pour our own love experiences, our scenes are inspired by the flirting teenager's games that are part of our emotional education in regard to love relationships.

Romantic love is a story told through all possible means. This learnings have made us fall in love with a phantasmagoric construction. Ownership, exclusivity, merging. Creative Team Created and Directed by Lisa Lucassen and Antonio Cerezo Video and Co-creator: Heiko Kalmbach Costumes, Space and Light Design: Arturo Lugo Director's Assistant: Lizeth Rondero Executive Producer: Homero Fernández Segura

Performers: Antonio Cerezo, MaryAnne Dumont, Lewd Alfred Douglas, James Tigger! Ferguson, Michal Gamily, Ryan Leach, Miss Joan Marie Moossy, Mark Weiss, Lee VaLone, Vanessa Bretas, Aurane Loury, Eveleena Dann.

For more information www.lamama.org.





