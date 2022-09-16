WATCH: Preston Max Allen & Edward Precht Premiere Music Video From BLAST! A FLAVOR-PACKED MOUNTAIN DEWSICAL

Last night, Taco Bell premiered MEXICAN PIZZA: THE MUSICAL on TikTok Live, a theatrical event celebrating the long-awaited return of their Mexican Pizza. The musical, written by THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL team ABIGAIL BARLOW and Emily Bear, featured appearances by Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

Not to be outdone, Preston Max Allen and Edward Precht - the minds behind A VERY NETFL*X CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: NOW STREAMING LIVE! and Amy Adams WINS AN OSCAR - reunited once again to bring the world the next viral food-based musical sensation. Where MEXICAN PIZZA: THE MUSICAL focuses on the eponymous menu item, Precht and Allen's hard-hitting musical drama expands the Taco Bell Musical Universe by centering around the fast food chain's most popular exclusive drink: Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

Watch the music video 'Baja Ballad' below!

In BLAST! A FLAVOR-PACKED MOUNTAIN DEWSICAL, two Taco Bell employees spend their endless days commiserating and planning and dreaming of a life beyond their small town. But when they learn a certain electric-teal beverage is about to be discontinued - and that their store holds the very last supply - these lost souls must confront questions they've spent their lives trying not to answer: What is friendship without shared rituals? What is life without the hope that things will get better? And what is Taco Bell without Mountain Dew Baja Blast?

Some of these questions and less will be answered in BLAST! A FLAVOR-PACKED MOUNTAIN DEWSICAL - catch a glimpse in the music video below of the hit single "Baja Ballad," featuring Britain Gebhardt as Kepler, a downtrodden dreamer clinging to one last chance at having...a blast. This much-anticipated sneak peek features a concept and book by Edward Precht, music and lyrics by Preston Max Allen, music production by Will Shishmanian, and video production by Joel Ruby.

Just as the Mexican Pizza has brought together some of music's biggest names, Allen and Precht hope to team up with even more industry superstars, like the "Period Ah, Period Uh" girl from TikTok and/or that cute couple who choreographs all those fun little dances and, and, and one of them looks like Elizabeth Olsen. If you know, you know.

To join the producing team of this tear-jerking ode to lost dreams (and legal venture under parody law), please DM the creators on Instagram.

(he/him) is a playwright, composer, and lyricist whose work has been featured at the New Amsterdam Theatre, Lincoln Center, Signature Theatre, Musical Theatre Factory, Chautauqua Institution, Feinstein's/54 Below, and Joe's Pub. Preston conceived and wrote book, music, and lyrics for the 2019 Off-Broadway musical WE ARE THE TIGERS (album now streaming); AGENT 355 (dramaturgy/co-book Jessica Kahkoska); and THE RAGE: CARRIE 2, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY (Jeff Nominee, Best New Musical). Additional musical collaborations include A VERY NETFL*X CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: NOW STREAMING LIVE! and Amy Adams WINS AN OSCAR (books by Edward Precht). Plays: MODERN GENTLEMAN (2022 New York Stage and Film summer season workshop) and CAROLINE (2021 Ars Nova Out Loud). Preston is a member of the Writers Guild of America East, and an alum of the Ars Nova Play Group (2019-21) and BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop. Above all he is the proud father to his cat, Hero. @prestonmaxallen

(he/him) is a playwright, poet, and librettist from South Carolina. His plays include BREAD & CIRCUSES (KCACTF David L. Shelton Full-Length Playwriting Award; NAPAT Playwriting Excellence Award), DOWN SOUTH (workshopped with actor and special needs advocate Eddie Barbanell), and STRANGE, AMERICA. Additional projects with composer/lyricist Preston Max Allen include A VERY NETFL*X CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: NOW STREAMING LIVE! and Amy Adams WINS AN OSCAR. His works have received readings and productions from such places as the Kennedy Center, the Barrow Group, Mirrorbox Theater, Feinstein's/54 Below, and the Spoleto Festival USA. Senior writer for The Broadway Beat. NPX member. MFA: Fordham University. He likes long walks in Central Park and yelling at birds from his fire escape. @pertoltprecht