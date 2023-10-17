WADEintoACTIVISM Arts Festival Reveals Program

WADEintoACTIVISM is a performing arts festival calling for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls and presenting work by female and historically underrepresented artists and community masterclasses and panels with feminist allies surrounding gender-based violence. WADE Dance INC. is joining the Global 16 Days Campaign, launched by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership (CWGL) and feminists from around the world running from November 25th (the International Day Against Violence on Women) through December 10th (Human Rights Day).

WADE is a female-led not-for-profit arts organization born with the desire to bring awareness to gender-based violence and to highlight the power of art in playing a critical role in civil society. WADE supports various strategies for the representation of women in the art world by exploring mindful and holistic practices for female bodies in dance and life. The company offers numerous points of entry into art and activism through educational programs and curated festivals in the US and Europe.

The WADEintoACTIVISM Festival began during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown as a response to the global increase of violence against women. It was the first program conceptualized as the backbone of what would later become WADE, because of the urgency to bring these topics to the forefront through dance and to give voices to those who systematically felt silenced and overlooked. Its efforts continue today in collaboration with feminist organizations from around the world to galvanize artists and thinkers toward investigation and collective action.

The third edition of WADEintoACTIVISM is produced in collaboration with Arts on Site, the Tank Theatre, and the International Human Rights Art Festival and supported in part by grants from LMCC Creative Engagement Grant. Space for Community Masterclasses and artists’ panels has been generously provided by NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Peridance Center, Paul Taylor Studios, Mark Morris Dance, and Arts on Site.

For patrons with limited mobility who require access for any performances or community events please contact production@wadedance.org for closest accessible public transportation and more information.

PROGRAM:

Opening night Saturday, November 25 : performances at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm; reception with the artists at 9:30 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St Mark’s Pl., New York, NY, 10003. Featuring: Dansers Citizens South and ZCO / Dance Project hosted by Tom Block. Tickets: $30 for performance only at 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm can be purchased at Click Here and at the door through Venmo @artsonsitenyc.

RSVP for the 9:30 pm reception with the artists, by making a cash or Venmo donation in the amount of $20.00 or higher. To pay cash, please pay at the door at the start of the event. To pay via Venmo, please direct your payment to @WADEdance and include the following information in the payment description: your first name, last name, and “11/25 reception RSVP”.

Sunday, November 26 : Community Masterclass: "MISAHAT" = Spaces facilitated by Dansers Citizens South at 1:30-2:30 pm at Peridance Center, 126 East 13th Street, New York, NY, 10003. Free with advanced rsvp.

Workshop in Somatics Practices taught by Giada Matteini at 7:00-8:00 pm at Gaia Nomaya, 510 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225. $25 payable directly to Gaia Nomaya.

Monday, November 27 : Community Masterclass: Somatic Storytelling: Archiving, Processing and Presenting Self facilitated by Nadra Assaf and Heather Harrington at 6:00-7:00 pm at NYU Tisch Dance, 111 Second Avenue, New York, NY, 10003. Free with advanced rsvp.

Tuesday, November 28 : Women of WADE Panel I of II at 6:00-7:00 pm at NYU Tisch Dance, 111 Second Avenue, New York, NY, 10003. Featuring the artistic commentary and insights of Nadra Assaf, Heather Harrington, Finleigh Zack, Anna Caffarelli, Crimson Moeller, and Zazel Chavah O'Garra hosted by Rachel Ha-Eun Lee. Free with advanced rsvp.

Wednesday, November 29 : Community Masterclass: Mindful Movement & Creative Reflection facilitated by Finleigh Zach Dance at 6:00-7:00 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St. Marks Place, New York, NY, 10003. Free with advanced rsvp.

Thursday, November 30 : Happy Hour Fundraising Event with the WADE team and festival artists at 6:00-8:00 pm in Brooklyn, NYC. Exact address provided via email upon receipt of RSVP.

Friday, December 1 : performances at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St Mark’s Pl., New York, NY, 10003. Featuring: Nadra Assaf and Heather Harrington. Tickets: $30 for performance only at 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm can be purchased at Click Here and at the door through Venmo @artsonsitenyc.

Saturday, December 2 : performances at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St Mark’s Pl., New York, NY, 10003. Featuring: WADE alumnae, Anna Caffarelli & Crimson Moeller and Finleig Zack Dance. Tickets: $30 for performance only at 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm can be purchased at Click Here and at the door through Venmo @artsonsitenyc.

Sunday, December 3 : Community Masterclass: Release-Based Technique facilitated by Anna Caffarelli & Crimson Moeller at 2:30-3:30 pm at Peridance Center, 126 East 13th Street, New York, NY, 10003. Free with advanced rsvp.

Workshop in Somatics Practices taught by Giada Matteini at 7:00-8:00 pm at Gaia Nomaya, 510 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225. $25 payable directly to Gaia Nomaya.

Monday, December 4 : Community Masterclass: Physically Integrated Technique facilitated by ZCO at 6:00-7:00 pm at NYU Tisch Dance, 111 Second Avenue, New York, NY, 10003. Free with advanced rsvp.

Tuesday, December 5 : Women of WADE Panel II of II at 6:00-7:00 pm at NYU Tisch Dance, 111 Second Avenue, New York, NY, 10003. Featuring the artistic commentary and insights of Jennifer Chin, Elena Wrinkle-Garcia, Eilish Henderson, Iyanna Jackson, Charly Santagado and Vangeline hosted by Rachel Ha-Eun Lee. Free with advanced rsvp.

Wednesday, December 6 : Community Masterclass: Yoga Somatics facilitated by Jennifer Chin at 7:00-8:00 pm at Mark Morris Dance, 3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11217. Free with advanced rsvp.

Thursday, December 7 : Dance Jam with Live Music at 6:30-7:30 pm at Paul Taylor Studios, 551 Grand Street, New York, NY 10002, Top Floor. Featuring Mal Stein facilitated by WADE team members Andrew Fitzpatrick and Dahyun Kim.

Friday, December 8 : performances at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St Mark’s Pl., New York, NY, 10003. Featuring: Vangeline and JENNIFERCHINdance. Tickets: $30 for performance only at 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm can be purchased at Click Here and at the door through Venmo @artsonsitenyc.

Saturday, December 9 : Poetry Slam at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St Mark’s Pl., New York, NY, 10003. Featuring: 12 female identifying poets hosted by Xuly Williams. Tickets: $30 for performance only at 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm can be purchased at Click Here and at the door through Venmo @artsonsitenyc.

Closing night Sunday, December 10 : performances at 4:00 pm; reception with the artists at 5:00 pm at The Tank, 312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018. Featuring: Elena Wrinkle-Garcia, Eilish Henderson, Iyanna Jackson and Charly Santagado. Tickets: $25/$35 for performance only at 4:00pm can be purchased at https://humanrightsartmovement.org/ihraf-festival-2023.

RSVP for the 5:00 pm reception with the artists, by making a cash or Venmo donation in the amount of $20.00 or higher. To pay cash, please pay at the door at the start of the event. To pay via Venmo, please direct your payment to @WADEdance and include the following information in the payment description: your first name, last name, and “12/10 reception RSVP”.