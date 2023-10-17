WADEintoACTIVISM Arts Festival Reveals Program

The festival is running from November 25th (the International Day Against Violence on Women) through December 10th (Human Rights Day).

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observe Photo 1 Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observership Program
A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month Photo 2 A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month
Review: TAKEDOWN at Theater For The New City Photo 3 Review: TAKEDOWN at Theater For The New City
Patrick Olson's EMERGENCE Begins Performances Tomorrow At The Pershing Square Signature C Photo 4 Patrick Olson's EMERGENCE Begins Performances Tomorrow At The Pershing Square Signature Center

WADEintoACTIVISM Arts Festival Reveals Program

WADEintoACTIVISM is a performing arts festival calling for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls and presenting work by female and historically underrepresented artists and community masterclasses and panels with feminist allies surrounding gender-based violence. WADE Dance INC. is joining the Global 16 Days Campaign, launched by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership (CWGL) and feminists from around the world running from November 25th (the International Day Against Violence on Women) through December 10th (Human Rights Day).

WADE is a female-led not-for-profit arts organization born with the desire to bring awareness to gender-based violence and to highlight the power of art in playing a critical role in civil society. WADE supports various strategies for the representation of women in the art world by exploring mindful and holistic practices for female bodies in dance and life. The company offers numerous points of entry into art and activism through educational programs and curated festivals in the US and Europe. 

The WADEintoACTIVISM Festival began during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown as a response to the global increase of violence against women. It was the first program conceptualized as the backbone of what would later become WADE, because of the urgency to bring these topics to the forefront through dance and to give voices to those who systematically felt silenced and overlooked. Its efforts continue today in collaboration with feminist organizations from around the world to galvanize artists and thinkers toward investigation and collective action.

The third edition of WADEintoACTIVISM is produced in collaboration with Arts on Site, the Tank Theatre, and the International Human Rights Art Festival and supported in part by grants from LMCC Creative Engagement Grant. Space for Community Masterclasses and artists’ panels has been generously provided by NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Peridance Center, Paul Taylor Studios, Mark Morris Dance, and Arts on Site.

For patrons with limited mobility who require access for any performances or community events please contact production@wadedance.org for closest accessible public transportation and more information.

PROGRAM:

Opening night Saturday, November 25 : performances at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm; reception with the artists at 9:30 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St Mark’s Pl., New York, NY, 10003. Featuring: Dansers Citizens South and  ZCO / Dance Project hosted by Tom Block. Tickets: $30 for performance only at 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm can be purchased at Click Here and at the door through Venmo @artsonsitenyc. 

RSVP for the 9:30 pm reception with the artists, by making a cash or Venmo donation in the amount of $20.00 or higher. To pay cash, please pay at the door at the start of the event. To pay via Venmo, please direct your payment to @WADEdance and include the following information in the payment description: your first name, last name, and “11/25 reception RSVP”. 

Sunday, November 26 : Community Masterclass: "MISAHAT" = Spaces facilitated by Dansers Citizens South at 1:30-2:30 pm at Peridance Center, 126 East 13th Street, New York, NY, 10003. Free with advanced rsvp.

Workshop in Somatics Practices taught by Giada Matteini at 7:00-8:00 pm at Gaia Nomaya, 510 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225. $25 payable directly to Gaia Nomaya. 

Monday, November 27 : Community Masterclass: Somatic Storytelling: Archiving, Processing and Presenting Self facilitated by Nadra Assaf and Heather Harrington at 6:00-7:00 pm at NYU Tisch Dance, 111 Second Avenue, New York, NY, 10003. Free with advanced rsvp.

Tuesday, November 28 : Women of WADE Panel I of II at 6:00-7:00 pm at NYU Tisch Dance, 111 Second Avenue, New York, NY, 10003. Featuring the artistic commentary and insights of Nadra Assaf, Heather Harrington, Finleigh Zack, Anna Caffarelli, Crimson Moeller, and Zazel Chavah O'Garra hosted by Rachel Ha-Eun Lee. Free with advanced rsvp.

Wednesday, November 29 : Community Masterclass: Mindful Movement & Creative Reflection facilitated by Finleigh Zach Dance at 6:00-7:00 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St. Marks Place, New York, NY, 10003. Free with advanced rsvp.

Thursday, November 30 : Happy Hour Fundraising Event with the WADE team and festival artists at 6:00-8:00 pm in Brooklyn, NYC. Exact address provided via email upon receipt of RSVP.

Friday, December 1 : performances at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St Mark’s Pl., New York, NY, 10003. Featuring: Nadra Assaf and Heather Harrington. Tickets: $30 for performance only at 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm can be purchased at Click Here and at the door through Venmo @artsonsitenyc. 

Saturday, December 2 : performances at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St Mark’s Pl., New York, NY, 10003. Featuring: WADE alumnae, Anna Caffarelli & Crimson Moeller and Finleig Zack Dance. Tickets: $30 for performance only at 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm can be purchased at Click Here and at the door through Venmo @artsonsitenyc. 

Sunday, December 3 : Community Masterclass: Release-Based Technique facilitated by Anna Caffarelli & Crimson Moeller at 2:30-3:30 pm at Peridance Center, 126 East 13th Street, New York, NY, 10003. Free with advanced rsvp.

Workshop in Somatics Practices taught by Giada Matteini at 7:00-8:00 pm at Gaia Nomaya, 510 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225. $25 payable directly to Gaia Nomaya. 

Monday, December 4 : Community Masterclass: Physically Integrated Technique facilitated by ZCO at 6:00-7:00 pm at NYU Tisch Dance, 111 Second Avenue, New York, NY, 10003. Free with advanced rsvp.

Tuesday, December 5 : Women of WADE Panel II of II at 6:00-7:00 pm at NYU Tisch Dance, 111 Second Avenue, New York, NY, 10003. Featuring the artistic commentary and insights of Jennifer Chin, Elena Wrinkle-Garcia, Eilish Henderson, Iyanna Jackson, Charly Santagado and Vangeline hosted by Rachel Ha-Eun Lee. Free with advanced rsvp.

Wednesday, December 6 : Community Masterclass: Yoga Somatics facilitated by Jennifer Chin at 7:00-8:00 pm at Mark Morris Dance, 3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11217. Free with advanced rsvp.

Thursday, December 7 : Dance Jam with Live Music at 6:30-7:30 pm at Paul Taylor Studios, 551 Grand Street, New York, NY 10002, Top Floor. Featuring Mal Stein facilitated by WADE team members Andrew Fitzpatrick and Dahyun Kim.

Friday, December 8 : performances at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St Mark’s Pl., New York, NY, 10003. Featuring: Vangeline and JENNIFERCHINdance. Tickets: $30 for performance only at 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm can be purchased at Click Here and at the door through Venmo @artsonsitenyc.

Saturday, December 9 : Poetry Slam at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm at Arts on Site, 12 St Mark’s Pl., New York, NY, 10003. Featuring: 12 female identifying poets hosted by Xuly Williams. Tickets: $30 for performance only at 6:30 pm or 8:30 pm can be purchased at Click Here and at the door through Venmo @artsonsitenyc. 

Closing night Sunday, December 10 : performances at 4:00 pm; reception with the artists at 5:00 pm at The Tank, 312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018. Featuring: Elena Wrinkle-Garcia, Eilish Henderson, Iyanna Jackson and Charly Santagado. Tickets: $25/$35 for performance only at 4:00pm can be purchased at https://humanrightsartmovement.org/ihraf-festival-2023.

RSVP for the 5:00 pm reception with the artists, by making a cash or Venmo donation in the amount of $20.00 or higher. To pay cash, please pay at the door at the start of the event. To pay via Venmo, please direct your payment to @WADEdance and include the following information in the payment description: your first name, last name, and “12/10 reception RSVP”. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
DREAMS OF DRACULA: An Immersive Masquerade Experience is Now Playing at Musica NYC Photo
DREAMS OF DRACULA: An Immersive Masquerade Experience is Now Playing at Musica NYC

Dreams of Dracula is now playing at Musica NYC. The event will run through November 11, 2023.

2
National Alliance for Musical Theatre Reveals Complete Casting For the 35th Annual FESTIVA Photo
National Alliance for Musical Theatre Reveals Complete Casting For the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS

 National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced additional casting for the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, which takes place on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2023, at New World Stages.

3
A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month Photo
A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month

 A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four performances of MEAN GIRLS: High School Version in New York City the weekend of November 11 and 12. 

4
A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month Photo
A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month

 A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four performances of ANNIE JR in New York City the weekend of November 11 and 12. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance Video
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's Radcliffe, Groff, & Mendez Take Lie Detector Tests Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's Radcliffe, Groff, & Mendez Take Lie Detector Tests
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
The Importance of Being Earnest in Off-Off-Broadway The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
The Genie's Jukebox in Off-Off-Broadway The Genie's Jukebox
HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club (10/23-10/23)Tracker
The Beholden in Off-Off-Broadway The Beholden
The Chain Theatre (10/26-10/29)Tracker
The Haunting of Miss Robusta in Off-Off-Broadway The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Owl Theory, a courtroom drama in Off-Off-Broadway Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Off-Off-Broadway The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (10/27-10/28)Tracker
'Pulling It All Into The Current' in Off-Off-Broadway 'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05)Tracker VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You