Virtual Production of SOMETHING ROTTEN to be Presented by Richardson Productions
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as "The Bard."
Russo Richardson Productions, a theatre company founded during the pandemic is bringing their fourth main stage production to the virtual stage. After successful runs of "Heathers," "The Mad Ones," and "Puffs," R&R is currently mounting a production of "Something Rotten: The Musical."
Founders Molly Russo (she/her) and Colette Richardson (she/her) met in college at AMDA in New York City. The two reconnected during the pandemic and formed Russo Richardson Productions as a pair. During their production of "Heathers," Russo and Richardson met their now co-Executive Producer, Gabby Rosenbloom (she/her). Rosenbloom played Ms. Fleming and later took a full time position on the R&R executive staff. This trio is a force to be reckoned with.
"Something Rotten" is a show close to the hearts of all three Executive Producers. When they hired Director Kelsey Robins (she/her), Music Director James Stryska (he/they), and Choreographer Becca Schwartz (she/her), they knew they had formed the perfect team.
Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self... and all that jazz.
Matt Paris (he/him) as Nick Bottom
Nicole Gentile (she/her) as Bea Bottom
JQ Hennessy (she/her) as Shakespeare
Sydney Sider (she/they) as Portia
Gavin Huffaker (he/him) as Nigel Bottom
Analisa Reynoso (she/her) as Nostradamus
Elijah Warfield (he/him) as Minstrel
Leo Duke (he/him) as Brother Jeremiah
Aaron Wachs (he/him) as Shylock
Mckayla Prophet (she/her) as Lord Clapham
Alexa Wang (she/her) as Ensemble
Alyssa Mae Ramos (she/her) as Ensemble
Tory Hatcher (she/her) as Ensemble
Becca Schwartz (she/her) as Ensemble
Amy Henwood (she/her) as Ensemble
Kelsey Robins (she/her) Director
James Stryska (he/they) Music Director
Becca Schwartz (she/her) Choreographer
Aaron Cawood (he/they) Stage Manager
Sara Currie (she/her) Head Editor
Amy Henwood (she/her) Assistant Editor
Ariana Colon (she/her) Assistant Editor
Molly Russo (she/her) Executive Producer
Colette Richardson (she/her) Executive Producer
Gabby Rosenbloom (she/her) Executive Producer
Joanna De Villa (she/her) Production Assistant
Dryden Steeves (he/him) Production Assistant
Friday July 30th @ 8PM Eastern
Saturday July 31st @ 8 PM Eastern
Tickets are $10 USD / $12 CAD