Virtual Production of SOMETHING ROTTEN to be Presented by Richardson Productions

Russo Richardson Productions, a theatre company founded during the pandemic is bringing their fourth main stage production to the virtual stage. After successful runs of "Heathers," "The Mad Ones," and "Puffs," R&R is currently mounting a production of "Something Rotten: The Musical."

Founders Molly Russo (she/her) and Colette Richardson (she/her) met in college at AMDA in New York City. The two reconnected during the pandemic and formed Russo Richardson Productions as a pair. During their production of "Heathers," Russo and Richardson met their now co-Executive Producer, Gabby Rosenbloom (she/her). Rosenbloom played Ms. Fleming and later took a full time position on the R&R executive staff. This trio is a force to be reckoned with.

"Something Rotten" is a show close to the hearts of all three Executive Producers. When they hired Director Kelsey Robins (she/her), Music Director James Stryska (he/they), and Choreographer Becca Schwartz (she/her), they knew they had formed the perfect team.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self... and all that jazz.

Matt Paris (he/him) as Nick Bottom

Nicole Gentile (she/her) as Bea Bottom

JQ Hennessy (she/her) as Shakespeare

Sydney Sider (she/they) as Portia

Gavin Huffaker (he/him) as Nigel Bottom

Analisa Reynoso (she/her) as Nostradamus

Elijah Warfield (he/him) as Minstrel

Leo Duke (he/him) as Brother Jeremiah

Aaron Wachs (he/him) as Shylock

Mckayla Prophet (she/her) as Lord Clapham

Alexa Wang (she/her) as Ensemble

Alyssa Mae Ramos (she/her) as Ensemble

Tory Hatcher (she/her) as Ensemble

Becca Schwartz (she/her) as Ensemble

Amy Henwood (she/her) as Ensemble

Kelsey Robins (she/her) Director

James Stryska (he/they) Music Director

Becca Schwartz (she/her) Choreographer

Aaron Cawood (he/they) Stage Manager

Sara Currie (she/her) Head Editor

Amy Henwood (she/her) Assistant Editor

Ariana Colon (she/her) Assistant Editor

Molly Russo (she/her) Executive Producer

Colette Richardson (she/her) Executive Producer

Gabby Rosenbloom (she/her) Executive Producer

Joanna De Villa (she/her) Production Assistant

Dryden Steeves (he/him) Production Assistant

Friday July 30th @ 8PM Eastern

Saturday July 31st @ 8 PM Eastern

Tickets are $10 USD / $12 CAD

https://russorichardsonproductions.com/buy-tickets/