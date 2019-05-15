Village Playwrights Announes Upcoming Events

The Village Playwrights meet the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Studio 353, 353 W. 48th St., NYC in Studio 4. Everyone is welcome. $5 suggested donation.



May 23 -- 30 minutes, Marguerite Masse --scene between Catherine and Lynne from Peacock Sonata

Marguerite Masse is a former acting student of Stella Adler and New York University School of the Arts. She has worked Off and Off-Off Broadway as an actress with Milan Stitt and Olympia Dukakis. She is a freelance journalist and an advertising copywriter. Marguerite is a beginner playwright who has some published poetry with the International Library of Poetry.



30 minutes, Robin Reseen

Mr. Reseen began his career dancing with Chita Rivera in a stock production of "Sweet Charity," and many other musicals including " No, No, Nanette (Ruby Keeler) Kiss me Kate (Ann Blyth) New Moon (Bruce Yarnell)"My Fair Lady" (Jane Powell) Promises Promises (Orson Bean) and a national company of "Promises" directed by Michael Bennet. He choreographed the original Off-Broadway production of "Boy Meets Boy," at the Actor's Playhouse( including the touring companies in Los Angeles and San Francisco and also "From Brooks With Love, "(Harold Clurman Theater).

His international and regional credits include "Applause," (West Berlin) "Werewolf," (Washington State University) "Side by Side by Sondheim" (Hedgerow Theater) Tallulah, the Musical, and "Leader of the Pack" and he's directed and choreographed industrials for "Revlon," Johnson and Johnson." and musical revues such as "Where or When," "Philadelphia Beat," The Phillie Musical Awards show with Patti LaBelle.

Mr Reseen started late in this career writing plays for "Equity Showcases" such as "Last Legs", a musical about a dancing teacher who's about to lose her ballroom studio, and "Underfire", a story concerning gay witchcraft. He wrote and directed two musical revues for SAGE titled "Santa's Christmas Chorus Line," and "The Gay Cabaret." a magic show, "Theater of the Macabre,'' which toured around the country.

60 minutes available

May 27 is the deadline for submission to Riot and Revolution.

June 13 -- 60 mins.,

Jeffrey Vause -- "Bill" a story about the beginnings of the AIDS crisis in July 1981.



Jeffrey Vause is an actor-playwright who wrote, produced and performed his one-man multi-character play Aloha Oy! at Abingdon Theater. As an actor he was recently featured in Nothing But Trash at Theater for the New City portraying 3 different characters. As an author, his other plays, all in various stages of development, include: Cocktails And Cruellers, Left To My Own Devices, Tomorrow We Love and The Marriage Equality Plays. www.jeffreyvause.com





60 mins. available

June 27 -- Riot and Revolution: staged readings of short plays to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion

For information about how to submit a ten minute play, click here.

The Village Playwrights meet twice a month. Participation is open to all Playwrights and Screenwriters. Beginners are encouraged and helped. "This is a place to speak from the heart. This is a place to find one's voice. This is a place to take risks." For information about attending a Village Playwrights' meeting, call 614-285-2515 or e-mail villageplaywrights@gmail.com.





