Village Playwrights Announce Upcoming Events

The Village Playwrights meet the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Studio 353, 353 W. 48th St., NYC in Studio 4. Everyone is welcome. $5 suggested donation.

April 25 -- 30 mins., Wayne Paul Mattingly, "Valentine Shrugged" -- Who gets married on Valentine's Day? and "Twist Off"

Wayne Paul Mattingly lives in NYC and has been involved in theatre for decades. Since focusing on playwriting in 2005, his plays have won multiple awards, produced in NYC, Westchester and Putnam, Los Angeles, San Francisco; Bangor, Maine; Denton & Houston, Texas; Valdez, Alaska, and London, England. 2014 Helene Wurlitzer Foundation Artists Fellowship, 2014 Ronald Duncan Literary Prize Finalist, 2014 & 2015 Disquiet International Literary Program Short Play short-list scholarships, Lisbon, Portugal, 2014 Best Women's Monologues, Smith & Kraus. Founding member, The Misfits Ensemble, L.A., Founding Artistic Director, Tiger's Heart Players, N.Y. Member: NYC Playwrights, Axial Theatre, The Dramatist Guild, & Actors' Equity Association. www.waynepaulmattingly.com

60 minutes, Lawrence Rinkel -- "My 632-Pound Bae" -- A very petite woman falls deeply in love with a very large woman, just because there's so much of her; "L'Ultimo Castrato" -- Castrated at eight by his opera-loving surgeon father, a boy grows up to be a modern reincarnation of the legendary heroic operatic sopranos known as the castrati; "A Semicolon is a Double" -- A nerdish teen finds an unexpected connection with the baseball-playing jock he has worshipped from afar.

Larry Rinkel came to playwriting late in life and has had work produced in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and Spokane, WA. Recently his full-length A Kreutzer Sonata, about a talented Jewish piano student, was awarded Best Play at the Secret Theatre's 2017 UNFringed Festival. "Pinch My What?" is one of several gay romantic comedies he has written; and other produced plays include adaptations from Chaucer and Dante, a farce about gender-blind casting in Shakespeare, and a very cute 1-minute play about Chopin's Minute Waltz.

30 minutes, Mervyn Kaufman -- "Hector Hartnell Makes a Play"

Mervyn Kaufman's came late to playwriting. . .after saying, years ago, that I wanted to be a playwright. But when he came to NYC, he got diverted-into book and magazine publishing. And when that career ground down, in the heat of the recent recession, he decided it was time to pursue his dream. Writing plays is the most challenging and - ultimately-most satisfying thing he has ever tried to do.





May 9 --

30 mins, Kevin Curley, "Who Is My Brother?"

90 mins.available

May 23 -- 30 minutes, Marguerite Masse --scene between Catherine and Lynne from Peacock Sonata

Marguerite Masse is a former acting student of Stella Adler and New York University School of the Arts. She has worked Off and Off-Off Broadway as an actress with Milan Stitt and Olympia Dukakis. She is a freelance journalist and an advertising copywriter. Marguerite is a beginner playwright who has some published poetry with the International Library of Poetry.











30 minutes, Robin Reseen

Mr. Reseen began his career dancing with Chita Rivera in a stock production of "Sweet Charity," and many other musicals including " No, No, Nanette (Ruby Keeler) Kiss me Kate (Ann Blyth) New Moon (Bruce Yarnell)"My Fair Lady" (Jane Powell) Promises Promises (Orson Bean) and a national company of "Promises" directed by Michael Bennet. He choreographed the original Off-Broadway production of "Boy Meets Boy," at the Actor's Playhouse( including the touring companies in Los Angeles and San Francisco and also "From Brooks With Love, "(Harold Clurman Theater).

His international and regional credits include "Applause," (West Berlin) "Werewolf," (Washington State University) "Side by Side by Sondheim" (Hedgerow Theater) Tallulah, the Musical, and "Leader of the Pack" and he's directed and choreographed industrials for "Revlon," Johnson and Johnson." and musical revues such as "Where or When," "Philadelphia Beat," The Phillie Musical Awards show with Patti LaBelle.

Mr Reseen started late in this career writing plays for "Equity Showcases" such as "Last Legs", a musical about a dancing teacher who's about to lose her ballroom studio, and "Underfire", a story concerning gay witchcraft. He wrote and directed two musical revues for SAGE titled "Santa's Christmas Chorus Line," and "The Gay Cabaret." a magic show, "Theater of the Macabre,'' which toured around the country.60 minutes available

June 13 -- 2 hours available

June 27 -- Riot and Revolution: staged readings of short plays to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion

For information about how to submit a ten minute play, click here.





