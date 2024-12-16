Video: Kate Baldwin Sings 'Everything' from HELD MOMENTARILY at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Kate Baldwin sing "Everything" by Oliver Houser.

Oliver Houser is a writer, composer, actor, and a student at the Macaulay Honors Program at Hunter College, NY. Oliver's music was performed at 54 Below in March 2014 as part of a "best - of " evening for Tony - winning composer William Finn's annual songwriter showcase, "Ridiculously Talented Composers and Lyricists You Don't Know But Should " ( also seen at Barrington Stage Company ).

His short musical, " Preschool, " was a finalist at the Festival of New American Musicals' Show Search competition in March 2013 . Oliver is a graduate of the Fiorello H . LaGuardia High School for Performing Arts and was awarded the Franklin Keller Award in recognition of talent in 2011.

About Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin starred as Irene Molloy opposite Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel in the hit Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle awards. She originated the role of Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway and earned accolades and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her work as Leslie Lyntonn Benedict in Michael John LaChiusa’s Giant at The Public Theatre.

She received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role as Jen in Keen Company's 20th Anniversary revival of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's John & Jen. She garnered critical acclaim and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Tom Kitt and John Logan’s Superhero at Second Stage.

