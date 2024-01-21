VIRTEgo Circus Featuring IRTE to Play The Producer's Club Beginning in February

Performances begin February 16.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

In the back roads of Anywhere, USA, a travelling carnival of lost souls and circus misfits will perform acts of improvisational derring-do based entirely on your wicked suggestions. Just be careful what you wish for. Wishes cost more than you imagine.

Improv meets Ray Bradbury in vIRTEgo Circus, a reimagining of the Improvisational Repertory's Theater Ensemble's 2013 dark comedy of the same name. Inspired by Something Wicked This Way Comes, IRTE invites you to join them in the Big Tent. MARVEL at the Mirror Maze. GASP at the 3-Headed Mystic. SING ALONG with the Human Calliope as IRTE mixes audience interactive games with an unfolding tale of regret, longing, and frustrated ambition.

For the past eleven years, IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, has been captivating audiences and winning accolades for their wildly funny and wildly absurd take on improvisational based theatre. This award-winning collective of comedy actors and writers develop, produce, and perform original comedies inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC. Using only simple costumes and dime store props, they bring to life broad irreverent characters in a fluid and wildly funny night of improvised theatre.

Adult content. Parental discretion is advised. Please note that theater is not wheelchair accessible. Entrance into theater is up a flight of stairs.

Join IRTE as they break down barriers between audience and spectator in their dark sideshow, vIRTEgo Circus.


L-R Jamie Maloney, Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner. Photo Courtesy of Tampa Improv Festival

About the Show

Original Concept: Nannette Deasy
Directed By: Robert Baumgardner
Developed by and Starring IRTE: Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin and Annie-Sage Whitehurst (understudy)

Featuring original, live music by John Munnelly

Technical Director: Tania Zhelieznikova

Performance Schedule

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS
February 16, 17, 23 & 24, 2024,

March 1, 2, 15 & 16, 2024
8:00pm - 9:30pm
Tickets $20 Online / $25 Cash Only at the Door

The Producers Club
358 West 44th Street
New York, NY 10036




Recommended For You