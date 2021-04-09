VIDEO: ROCK ME AMADEUS Cast Members Release New Teaser for 'Black Hole Soleil'

The cast members of the new musical fusion show, Rock Me Amadeus, have done it again. They have mixed rock and pop songs with an opera aria into one musical casserole for the eyes and ears. As part of a monthly series of video releases, the group's latest video "Black Hole Soleil" combines the aria "Ah! leve toi soleil," from the opera Romeo et Juliette by Charles Gounod, "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden and "Here Comes the Rain Again" by the Eurythmics.

As with their previous video mashup, "Roxanne/Carmen," "Black Hole Soleil" provides a glimpse of the new musical fusion production, Rock Me Amadeus, slated to open in NYC this fall.

Watch the video below!

The song features the powerhouse vocalists of the RMA cast: opera tenor Victor Ryan Robertson and soprano Alyson Cambridge as well as rock vocalists Tony Vincent, Toby Rand, Chloe Lowery and blues/rock/soul vocalist Kia Warren. Tony Bruno provides his signature electric guitar and the musical arrangement.

The video was shot in NYC's Coney Island, the LA canyons and Nashville and edited by Simon Wheeldon. The video's director, Matthew Stiller, describes his vision for the video, saying "I'm looking for the viewer to reflect on when they may have felt this way themselves, and to root on our hero along the way. We're exploring this adventure through a comic-type look to magnify the absurd vanity that our hero is up against."

With the pandemic restrictions starting to loosen and venues opening back up, an announcement of the Rock Me Amadeus opening date and venue will undoubtedly come soon. Until then, more video teasers and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage will continue to be released via the show's Website, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube every month through the summer. Updates can be found on RockMeAmadeusLive.com.