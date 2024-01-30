United Solo Festival Presents MY MOTHER HAD TWO FACES In March

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Following a triumphant Boston debut at The Rockwell, UnitedSolo Presents My Mother Had Two Faces, a multi-media solo show written and performed by Karin Trachtenberg. The performance date is March 14th, 2024 at 7PM at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues in Manhattan.

The work, directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson, is an autobiographical dramatic comedy examining the history of Karin's relationship with her beautiful Swiss-born mother, based on diaries the author/performer found after her death.

The story follows her mother's exodus from her homeland to pursue stardom in Los Angeles and then New York City (where Karin was born and raised on E. 18th St.) and how her fixation with beauty and outward appearances influenced Karin's sense of worth. Engaged in dialogue with her mirrored reflection, Karin wrestles with her own inner demons. What does the mirror uncover when we strip away the makeup? 

My Mother Had Two Faces employs video, mirrors and masks to enhance the storytelling. Karin explains, “In embodying my mother, an image of the Good Mother/Bad Mother emerged. Introducing theatrical masks is a powerful dramatization of those roles.” She engaged Eric Bornstein of Behind the Mask Studio to create the eerie masks that personify the Good Mother/Wicked Stepmother archetype.

Karin Trachtenberg, writer and performer, has appeared in professional theater throughout New England and beyond performing major roles in Greek Drama and Shakespeare productions, most notably playing the titular role in Euripides' Phaedra at the Hydrama Theater in Greece. Film/tv and commercial credits include Showtime, NBC, and numerous independent films. As an actor, director and producer Karin has championed countless new plays from staged readings to full productions. She is focused on creating opportunities for women-centered storytelling which fosters healthy dialogue about difficult issues. 

My Mother Had Two Faces made its world premiere in 2023 in Hollywood as part of the Soaring Solo Stars Series.

The Annual United Solo Festival, the world's largest solo theatre festival, presents a selection of local and international productions including storytelling, puppetry, dance, multimedia, improv, stand-up, magic, musical, and drama. Since its inaugural year in 2010, United Solo has featured more than 1,500 productions from all over the world. In 2021, United Solo launched a new virtual platform (United Solo Screen) to present shows for its global audience and theatre enthusiasts.

My Mother Had Two Faces: Reflections on Beauty, Aging and Acceptance.
Written and Performed by Karin Trachtenberg. 
Directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson
United Solo, Theatre Row
Thursday, March 14, 2024 @7PM
ADMISSION:
TICKETS: TBD
RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes   
 




