Ugly Face Theatre to Present World Premiere Site-Specific Production OH, HONEY

Ugly Face Theatre the world premiere of a new site-specific play, OH, HONEY, written by Jeana Scotti and directed by Carsen Joenk. Performances will begin at the Brooklyn restaurant, Little Egg, with a preview performance on Tuesday, September 17 and run through Saturday, September 28. The production officially opens on Wednesday, September 18.

Loosely based on the 2017 NY Times article about mothers of sons accused of sexual assault, playwright Jeana Scotti explores the relationship between server and guest as well as the manifestation of shame and guilt in her funny new play, OH, HONEY. Four women meet at a diner on the first Monday of every month to complain about Real Housewives, their dietary restrictions (there really need to be more gluten free options), their server (where are their drinks??), and their college sons' campus sexual assault allegations. Carsen Joenk directs this world premiere play about the instinct to protect our loved ones even when that can mean hurting others.??

“Having worked in the restaurant industry for many years, the way servers are seen and treated has always fascinated me and most often a diner has no idea what a restaurant worker's identity or life is like outside of that role. I’m excited to explore this with an audience of diners in an actual restaurant space for OH, HONEY,” shares playwright Jeana Scotti. “Restaurants are a workplace for many creatives and I’m excited to showcase those talents throughout this production and put those that are often sidelined to the forefront.”



The cast of OH, HONEY includes Carmen Berkeley (Mari), Katherine Cortez (Lu), Maia Karo (Vicki), Jamie Ragusa (Bianca), and Mara Stephens (Sarah). Additional casting is to be announced soon.

The production will include lighting design and sound design by Attilio Rigotti, and costume consultation by Iliana Paris. Samantha Clarke will be the production stage manager and Ruth Gershberg will be the stage manager.



“I’ve always been interested in contradictions, and how we hold them or struggle with them in ourselves, and in those we love,” says co-producer and performer Maia Karo. “As an actor, this challenge is exceptionally exciting: to play a character that is so fiercely loyal, so dedicated to their version of reality, even as it comes up against their principles and starts to erode their idea of who they are in the world.”



