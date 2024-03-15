URINETOWN Comes to the Secret Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Secret Theatre and Producer Richard Mazda have announced its upcoming production of "Urinetown: The Musical," set to hit the stage with ten performances starting from April 11th until April 21st 2024. This highly anticipated event promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of satire, humor, and catchy tunes. It is also our first full adult cast Musical since the pandemic, we are so glad to be back.

"Urinetown: The Musical" is a Tony Award-winning musical comedy, [ 3!!], that takes a humorous look at corporate greed, social injustice, and the struggle for freedom in a dystopian society where water is scarce, and private toilets are outlawed. The Secret Theatre's rendition of this acclaimed show is poised to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave audiences both entertained and enlightened.

Directed by the talented Jordan Schneider, [Heathers], this production features a talented cast of performers who will bring the characters of "Urinetown" to life with their exceptional acting and vocal abilities. Production Stage Manager is Cassandra Gutterman-Johns.

"We are thrilled to bring 'Urinetown: The Musical' to the stage at The Secret Theatre," said Richard Mazda, Artistic Director of The Secret Theatre. "This production offers a thought-provoking commentary on societal issues while delivering laughs and entertainment. The music is great and the subject matter is so topical it might have been written yesterday”

Tickets for "Urinetown: The Musical" at The Secret Theatre are priced at $25 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. With only ten performances scheduled, theatergoers are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don't miss out on this theatrical event.