UP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI

Tickets will be available at the door and free for all users of the translation service headphones.

Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company is offering free tickets for a special Spanish-language translated performance of "Click Here on Thursday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door and free for all users of the translation service headphones. Services provided by Inclusive Communication Services, a Harlem based, women owned company committed to improving inclusion and equal-access by being an affordable, reliable, and quality resource for premium spoken and sign language interpreting, translation, captioning, and media accessibility services.

"Presenting the show with translation is very important to us," says UP Founding Member and Managing Director Laura Fois Bosley. "For the first time in our 13 year history, we can be a company that speaks to our entire community, and not just our English speaking audience. It would not be possible without the support of the Manhattan Community Award Program through Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine."

This semi-musical flashback focuses on members of a regionally infamous 1988 punk band who dive into their past to regain control of their own troubled story. The show continues its run Wednesdays through Saturdays from May 10-20, 2023 at Inwood's Fort Washington Collegiate Church. Written by Kirby Fields. Directed by Rachael Murray.

The company includes Jason Guy*, Lisa Graham Parson, Devin Romero, Samantha Simone*, Henry Temple*, Kirk White*, Jess Wood, and Zuzu.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 18 (Spanish-language translated performance)
WHERE: Fort Washington Collegiate Church, 729 W 181st St. New York, NY 10033

MORE INFO: Click Here




