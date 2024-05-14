FRIGID NIGHTCAP To Return To St. Mark's Place This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FRIGID New York will present the return of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show. On Saturday, May 25th at 11pm, hosts Edward Gibbons-Brown and Beth Fisher invite you to embrace the strange and celebrate the unpredictable at Under St. Marks Theatre.

FRIGID Nightcap promises an evening of comedy, music, magic, drag, and boundary-pushing performances from the city's most electrifying artists.

"We're thrilled to bring together another incredible lineup of talent for our May show," says Gibbons-Brown, who is co-producing the show with FRIGID New York and Fisher. "Expect the unexpected - this is a night where anything can happen...and probably will!"

Joining the hosts is an eclectic mix of special guests, including:

Connor Meade, a vibrant and raunchy stand-up comedian and rising star in the NYC comedy scene

Olivia Joy, a purpose-driven singer-songwriter from Charlotte, North Carolina, whose new single "Breathe" is now available on all major platforms

Brittyn Dion Bonham and the cast of "Rabbit. Rabbit. Rabbit.", presenting an excerpt from their upcoming Courtney Love play exploring feminine rage and relationships, which will debut at the Rogue Theater Festival at The Flea Theatre on June 4th at 7:30

Myron the Magnificent, a master of illusion carrying forward the mysteries inherited from the Magnificent magic dynasty

Lolita Joy, a Brooklyn-based multi-disciplinary performance artist presenting a captivating drag performance

Soft Brain Theatre Company, a NYC-based collective of theatre artists bringing their joyful physical comedy to the stage

"FRIGID Nightcap is all about celebrating what makes NYC's arts scene so special," adds Fisher.

Tickets

Tickets for FRIGID Nightcap are on sale now for just $15, which includes a glass of wine. For those unable to attend in person, livestream access is available for $10. Experience the show that will have everyone talking-grab your tickets today at bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix!

