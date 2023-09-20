UNSEEN To Premiere At United Solo Fest In October

Actor and veteran Broadway star dresser Kimberly Prentice stars in the world premiere of Unseen.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Kimberly Prentice announces the world premiere  of her solo show Unseen as part of the United Solo Festival Fall 2023 Season. This  marks actor and veteran Broadway star dresser Kimberly Prentice's off-Broadway debut.  Shows will be performed in the Studio Theatre at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd St, NY, NY  10036) beginning Oct 14. 

Grab your “all access” pass into the mysterious world of Broadway's backstage! Follow  veteran “star dresser” Pam as she works her magic through costume changes,  confrontations, and quirky actor demands all while staying hidden in the shadows with  the rest of the crew. When the stress of invisibility gets heavy, supportive allies rally and  equip her to stand up, curse like a sailor, and be seen. This may be a solo show, but  Kimberly Prentice quick-changes her way through thirty plus distinct characters as we follow Pam's hilarious – and sometimes harrowing – journey of working in the dark,  unseen, while trying not to disappear.

Lighting design by Hailey O'Leary. Sound design by Elisabeth Weidner. Costume Design by Alice Bee. 

Tickets on sale now at https://unitedsolo.org/the-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival-fallClick Here or (212) 714-2442. Shows are 10/14 @ 7pm, 10/19 @ 8:30pm, and 10/22  @ 2pm. 

Kimberly Prentice (writer, performer), is a writer/actor/singer/dancer/producer who has  also been a dresser on Broadway for over 25 years. She wrote, produced, and starred in  Under the Overalls: Stories of a Dresser Unraveled at the PIT, Fashion Playfest, and the  Estrogenius Festival. Performing credits include 9/10 (Gene Frankel Theater) Afterlight  (Cherry Lane Theater), Big Girl, Little World (NY International Fringe Festival), Yet  Another Fairy Tale (Spotlight On Festival), A Chorus Line (Downtown Cabaret), Cosi  (Cassowary Theatre), Brigadoon (Fireside Theatre) and West Side Story (Merry Go  Round Theater). In addition, she served as Managing Director of Threads Theatre  Company for 7 years and founded Retreat Beyond the Boroughs: A Theatre Arts  Cultivation Center. Kimberly has a diploma from in Visual and Performing Arts  Administration from NYU and a B.A. in Dance and Choreography from UCLA.




