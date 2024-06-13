Steve Greenstein to Bring VOICES FROM THE HOLY AND NOT SO HOLY LAND to the Triad Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off his award-winning performance for "Best Storytelling" at the United Solo Festival in NYC, Steve Greenstein will bring his show Voices from the Holy and Not so Holy Land uptown to the Triad Theater. His thought-provoking, heartfelt performance piece focuses on the humanity in each of his nine characters, avoiding the pitfalls of a political statement.

Voices from the Holy and Not So Holy Land is a show that speaks to the human truths behind the Mideast situation. Steve Greenstein's collage drama of bad blood between Arab and Jew, and Jew and Jew, could play in Jakarta or Brooklyn. His approach is resolutely specific, offered through an array of 9 characters, including an American Evangelist visiting the Holy Land, a Palestinian burger joint owner in East Jerusalem, an Israeli veteran haunted by the horrors of war, to a Jewish car salesman from the San Fernando Valley. "Voices from the Holy and Not so Holy Land" has humor and poignancy as Greenstein simply allows his characters to speak and loves each character he plays. It is why each one feels and sounds so credible and is so nonjudgmentally observed.

Drawing from direct experience living in Israel for 5 years, Greenstein wrote this play, basing some characters on people he'd met and the friendships and tensions between Israelis and Arabs. It was first performed at various theaters in L.A. including the Mark Taper Auditorium. Greenstein has been an actor for four decades and appeared in over 35 TV shows and films in addition to numerous plays including the worldwide tour of "West Side Story." The web series, "Covid Ditty," written, directed and starring Greenstein, played in film festivals all over the world and won awards for best web series. Writer and Performer: Steve Greenstein, Director: Corky Dominguez. Executive Producer: Lenny Grossman. Co-Producers: Ed Plumacher and Anthony Augello.

Voices from the Holy and Not so Holy Land plays July 12, 13, and August 5, 8, and 9 at the Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd St., NYC

Tickets on sale now. Call 212-362-2590 or go to www.triadnyc.com to purchase online

All performances are at 7:00 pm. $45 per ticket.

