Two Controversial Crafford Plays to Premiere At The American Theatre of Actors

The American Theatre of Actors will present two dynamic works by controversial author and influencer, James Crafford: Moves and Countermoves: New Works by James Crafford. Performances are January 22 - February 2, 2020 (Wednesday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.) in The B.E.T. (Beckmann Experimental Theatre) of the American Theatre of Actors Complex, 314 W 54th St, New York City; (212) 581-3044 for tickets.

The Chaos Effect doesn't need a butterfly or the span of the universe. It can be two people and the right - or wrong - words said at the right - or wrong - time. James Crafford a highly vocal political advocate and acclaimed author of stage and film has given director, Michael Bordwell, two works that explore the relationships between people and the decisions and actions that cause a rift in the general order.

"The Game Is Not Over" explores the relationship between a man and the two women in his life - his wife and his former lover. A simple living room becomes a battlefield as the wife confronts the former lover.

"After the Hanging" explores the aftermath of a racist hanging of an African-American man in the deep south. The aforementioned man's wife confronts one of the witnesses to the lynching.

The plays feature a repertory company of seasoned professionals familiar with Mr. Crafford's work and the landmark American Theatre of Actors: Alan Hasnas, Thomas J Kane, Tzena Nicole, Valerie O'Hara, and Meredith Rust; with a special appearance by stage and film actor/director Laurie Rae Waugh in "After The Hanging."

Michael Bordwell is an actor, director and producer who has worked in various venues for several companies in the NYC Area. As a director, Michael's work has been recognized with various awards from the American Theatre of Actors, the Strawberry One-Act Festival and the Manhattan TheatreSource. Having studied at Hofstra University, where he received a BFA with a dual specialization in Performance and Production, Michael has enjoyed being able to explore all facets of theatre since graduating almost 20 years ago. This is the second time he has collaborated with James Crafford having directed his pieces "In Some Room Above the Street" and "Polly Come Home Again" at the American Theatre of Actors in the Fall of 2017. Past directing credits include The Rubout; Ex-Wall Streeter, 35, Likes Cars; My Dinner with Amy, Losing Sleep, In Loving Memory as well as over 20 one act plays. As an actor, Michael starred in the world premiere of The Sandman as well as countless other roles including both contemporary and over 15 Shakespearean roles. They would like to give a special thanks to DLW Photography.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You