Trav S.D. to Observe 400th Anniversary Of The First Thanksgiving With THE PILGRIM'S PROGRESS

2021 marks the 400th anniversary of what is traditionally known as The First Thanksgiving, now known to many as The Day of Mourning. To observe the occasion, Trav S.D. (a Mayflower descendent with a small amount of Cherokee heritage) will be presenting key portions of his work The Pilgrim's Progress, a monologue mixing humor, history, memoir, poetry, performance art, world events and even a little Shakespeare. This will be the world premiere of a work Trav S.D. have been developing for five years.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can and the event will be presented both live (at the Kraine Theatre) and streaming online.

Much more about the project can be learned here on Trav's blog Travalanche: https://travsd.wordpress.com/2021/11/01/a-project-for-native-american-history-month-and-the-first-thanksgiving-quadricentennial/

Direct link to ticket information here: https://www.frigid.nyc/events/thepilgrimsprogress

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

The Pilgrim's Progress

In the Gotham Storytelling Festival

November 11, 9pm and November 13, 5pm