Touted Folly Presents KNOCK KNOCK: Theatre For Thought At The Flea Theatre's Siggy Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Touted Folly will present KNOCK KNOCK by playwright Floyd Toulet. Taking place Wednesday, June 5th, at 7:30 pm, at The Siggy, as this performance takes center stage as part of the prestigious Rogue Theatre Festival. Tickets will be available starting May 13th.

KNOCK KNOCK invites audiences to delve into the complexities of Disassociative Identity Disorder (DID) through a riveting narrative that challenges perceptions and confronts truths. As a slaughterhouse is engulfed in flames and a body is discovered, the interrogation of a man believed to be responsible sets off a chilling game of cat and mouse. Haunting flashbacks and recalled memories unravel the unsettling truth, daring viewers not to look away from the enigmatic journey of protagonist Billy Carr.

KNOCK KNOCK transcends traditional boundaries, seamlessly blending live performance, film, and music to create an immersive theatrical experience that resonates long after the curtains close.

Joe Staton originally directed the piece in London at the Etcetera Theatre in 2021, and later took on the lead role in 2023 at the Teatro Latea in New York, under the direction of the talented British Actor and Director Chloe Champken. The dynamic duo of Champken and Staton reunites once again for this highly anticipated performance, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience. While Staton's co-star is yet to be revealed, anticipation mounts for the complete cast announcement.

About the Playwright:

Floyd Toulet, born in Johannesburg in 1963, brings a rich tapestry of life experiences to his work. From a childhood spent traversing continents to over two decades as a freelance advertising copywriter, Toulet infuses KNOCK KNOCK with depth and authenticity, drawing audiences into his world with every line.

KNOCK KNOCK has garnered recognition from the V&A National Video Archive of Performance and has earned accolades from esteemed individuals such as Peter Egan. With five-star reviews from the London Audience Club, this production is poised to leave an indelible mark on audiences in New York City and beyond.

Touted Folly, known for its commitment to presenting theatre that challenges the mind and ignites the soul, is proud to bring KNOCK KNOCK to audiences in New York City. With recognition from the V&A National Video Archive of Performance and glowing reviews from the London Audience Club, this production promises to leave an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.