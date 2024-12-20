Torch Ensemble THE CLIMATE FABLES: COYOTE OUGHTA EAT THAT SALESMAN! To Play UNDER St. Marks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FRIGID New York will present Torch Ensemble's The Climate Fables: Coyote Oughta Eat That Salesman!, written by Padraig Bond and directed by Luis Feliciano on Thursday, January 23 at 7pm, Friday, January 24 at 7pm, and Saturday January 25 at 7pm at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009). Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The show will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

Coyote Oughta Eat That Salesman! is a witty and thought-provoking theatrical journey where the mythical trickster, Coyote, takes on a cunning pesticide salesman whose toxic products are poisoning the land, animals, and people. As farmers fall victim to the Salesman's slick promises, Coyote must outwit him to save the world from destruction. But in this interactive production, the audience plays a crucial role in determining the fate of the earth-will they side with the charming Salesman or with Coyote's call to protect nature? With a split ending that hinges on audience choice, this play is both an entertaining and urgent environmental allegory for our times.

Coyote Oughta Eat That Salesman! is the sixth installment of Padraig Bond's award-winning canon, The Climate Fables, presented at FRIGID New York after Torch Ensemble won Best Play at the 2024 NYC Fringe.

Coyote Oughta Eat That Salesman! stars Danny Gomez as Coyote, Samson MacDermot as Salesman, Kristen Hoffman as Farmer's Wife's Husband, Jess Lauricello as Crow, and Nolan Donahue as Farmer's Wife.

Padraig Bond (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright, director, actor, and producer from New York City. He is the author of The Climate Fables, which were rated 5 stars in the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and won Best Play at the 2024 New York City Fringe. He is currently the resident playwright at FRIGID New York. He has trained with the Siti Company in New York and Paris, performed with OYL Theatre Company in northern Greece, and studied comedy improv with Upright Citizens Brigade. He is a graduate of Hunter College in Manhattan, double majoring in Theatre and Political Science and minoring in Environmental Studies. He most recently worked at the Advancement and Innovation Department at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and at Somboon Legacy Foundation in Thailand, caring for old and sick elephants. His acting has been described as "sorcery" and his writing as "a masterpiece" by Theatre Times. Past written works include THE TRASH GARDEN, DEBATING EXTINCTION, THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER, OGALLALA, and THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY.

Luis Feliciano (Director) is an actor-director who focuses on Clown, Bouffon, and Commedia dell'Arte. He has recently completed a Clown Teaching apprenticeship with Christopher Bayes (Head of Physical Acting @ Yale) and worked as Studio Manager for Clown Gym's 10th season. He devised and performed in FLOCK THE VOTE at the ATL Fringe alongside master bouffon Eric Davis. He is also a proud member of the Department of Fools, a Commedia troupe that ensemble-devises their material for a recurring show at The PIT. In the Fall of 2024, he performed as David in FAMILY by Oscar-nominated Celine Song, directed by OBIE-winning Alec Duffy. Training: Philippe Gaulier (Le Jeu/Clown), Christopher Bayes (Clown/Commedia), Giovanni Fusetti (Bouffon/Red Nose Clown), Benjamin Moore (Linklater/Stanislavski/Meisner), Emmanuelle Delpech (Lecoq Pedagogy). Directing Credits include: Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl, The Sex Myth: A Devised Play, Unhinged by Chris Gacinski, Leprechauns! by Padraig Bond, POD by Georgina Woo

Torch Ensemble was founded by Hunter College graduates with the mission of producing the entirety of Padraig Bond's environmental canon, The Climate Fables. Their work fiercely tackles a range of issues about the climate crisis, and their artistry is focused on ensemble movement and group structures. They have brought pieces from The Climate Fables (The Trash Garden and Debating Extinction) to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2023 with great acclaim, and won Best Play at the NYC Fringe in 2024. They are the newest resident theater company at FRIGID New York.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

