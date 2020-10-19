Tisch New Theatre Presents Digital Benefit Concert UNPLUGGED

The online benefit concert will take place on October 24th, 2020 at 8pm EDT.

Tisch New Theatre will presentt their first online benefit concert, UNPLUGGED, on October 24th, 2020 at 8pm EDT. UNPLUGGED is a digital benefit concert featuring performances from Tisch New Theatre alums: BETHLEHEM MILLION, MARIFÉ QUESADA, and NICHOLAS SALEM.

UNPLUGGED will be digitally streamed on Tisch New Theatre's YOUTUBE CHANNEL and select clips will be available on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube at a later date. Additional information can be found at TNT's WEBSITE

TNT UNPLUGGED will be presented by Matthew Lewis, Tisch junior and TNT President, in association with TISCH NEW THEATRE.

Fully produced, directed, and performed by NYU students, TNT UNPLUGGED produced by Sasha Cohen, and will feature Technical Director ADAM OLKIN; Production Stage Manager DELANEY TEEHAN; Production Manager Jadyn Buchanan; General Manager NINA CHAE-GORDON; Marketing Director JULIA MOSER; Music Direction By CHLOE GELLER; and Direction by ZOË LILLIS

For eleven years, Tisch New Theatre has remained NYU's premier theatre organization. TNT has established itself as an avenue for students to work in all facets of the theatre: performance, management, direction, production, as well as other technical and design aspects.

Past TNT productions include LEGALLY BLONDE; NEXT TO NORMAL; ONWARD; Little Shop of Horrors; Hairspray; Company; Catch Me If You Can; and West Side Story. TNT Alumni have gone on to work in various renowned Broadway and Off-Broadway shows as well as remarkable theater festivals and institutions across the world.

