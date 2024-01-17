Theatre East to Present PLAY ROOM SERIES Starting Next Week

Theatre East celebrates new plays with the Play Room Series beginning January 22.

The time comes in every play's life where it needs an audience to grow to its full potential. That's what Theatre East's Play Room Series is all about! Fresh drafts of full-length plays developed in our writer's room are presented for an audience for the first time in this reading series of new works in progress. Readings are followed by a moderated talkback with the playwright. Tickets are available by suggested donation.

The series kicks off on January 22 with BROKEN ARPEGGIO, written by Diane Davis and directed by Miles Sternfeld. January 23, EXTINCTION, written and directed by C.J. Baer. January 24, CAIRNS, written by Niall Estevan Martinez Ridgley and directed by Casey Bradley. The series concludes on January 25 with THE PIGEON, written by Riley Jo Payne and directed by Nick Piacente. All performances begin at 7pm at Theatre East's home, the Court Square Theater, 44-02 23rd Street, Long Island City, NY 11101. Conveniently located just 15 minutes from Times Square.

Previous Play Room readings included work by Oliver Palmer, Lizzy Jarrett, Stephanie Fagan, travis tate, Dan O'Neil, Lori Fischer, and Julia Rae Maldonado. EDIE SAVES THE BIRDS (2022) and MUSES (2023) both went on to be presented as a Theatre East Main Stage Production.

Theatre East is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company, celebrating its 15th season, was founded by husband-and-wife producing partners, Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick", and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theatre Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel McIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cindy Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, Lori Fischer's PETIE, and most recently the rare and critically praised revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

For more information, you can follow Theatre East on Instagram: @theatreeast or go to Click Here.