Theatre East to Present PLAY ROOM SERIES Starting Next Week

Join in for a night of innovative storytelling and fresh perspectives.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
The Green Room 42 To Present Stage Debut Of SOMERTON MAN: A New True Crime Musical Photo 3 The Green Room 42 To Present Stage Debut Of SOMERTON MAN: A New True Crime Musical
Michael Witkes as Pink Pancake To Star In TODAY YOU ARE A MAN! at The Tank Photo 4 Michael Witkes as Pink Pancake To Star In TODAY YOU ARE A MAN! at The Tank

Theatre East to Present PLAY ROOM SERIES Starting Next Week

Theatre East celebrates new plays with the Play Room Series beginning January 22.

The time comes in every play's life where it needs an audience to grow to its full potential. That's what Theatre East's Play Room Series is all about! Fresh drafts of full-length plays developed in our writer's room are presented for an audience for the first time in this reading series of new works in progress. Readings are followed by a moderated talkback with the playwright. Tickets are available by suggested donation.

The series kicks off on January 22 with BROKEN ARPEGGIO, written by Diane Davis and directed by Miles Sternfeld. January 23, EXTINCTION, written and directed by C.J. Baer. January 24, CAIRNS, written by Niall Estevan Martinez Ridgley and directed by Casey Bradley. The series concludes on January 25 with THE PIGEON, written by Riley Jo Payne and directed by Nick Piacente. All performances begin at 7pm at Theatre East's home, the Court Square Theater, 44-02 23rd Street, Long Island City, NY 11101. Conveniently located just 15 minutes from Times Square.

Previous Play Room readings included work by Oliver Palmer, Lizzy Jarrett, Stephanie Fagan, travis tate, Dan O'Neil, Lori Fischer, and Julia Rae Maldonado. EDIE SAVES THE BIRDS (2022) and MUSES (2023) both went on to be presented as a Theatre East Main Stage Production.

Theatre East is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company, celebrating its 15th season, was founded by husband-and-wife producing partners, Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick", and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theatre Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel McIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cindy Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, Lori Fischer's PETIE, and most recently the rare and critically praised revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

For more information, you can follow Theatre East on Instagram: @theatreeast or go to Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
The 12th Annual Players Theatre LUV Short Play Festival to Return in February Photo
The 12th Annual Players Theatre LUV Short Play Festival to Return in February

The 12th Annual Players Theatre LUV Short Play Festival is back with a love-themed festival featuring original short plays that will make audiences laugh, cry, and feel all squishy inside.

2
THE ARCHIVE: New Works By Black Women Staged Reading Celebrates Black Womens Voices in The Photo
THE ARCHIVE: New Works By Black Women Staged Reading Celebrates Black Women's Voices in Theatre

'The Archive: New Works by Black Women' is set to captivate audiences with a staged reading showcasing the powerful narratives of black female playwrights and black femme directors. This celebration of black women's voices in theatre promises an evening of compelling stories and artistic expression.

3
Personal Pizza Party Reveals Full Cast For SLOW BURN By Lee Melillo Photo
Personal Pizza Party Reveals Full Cast For SLOW BURN By Lee Melillo

Personal Pizza Party has revealed the full cast for its developmental reading of the new play SLOW BURN by Lee Melillo.

4
Friends Of Friends Theatre Company to Present CODEPENDENCE at The Tank Photo
Friends Of Friends Theatre Company to Present CODEPENDENCE at The Tank

Join the Friends of Friends Theater Company for a touching exploration of trust and love in the play 'Codependence'. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

The 12th Annual Players Theatre LUV Short Play Festival to Return in FebruaryThe 12th Annual Players Theatre LUV Short Play Festival to Return in February
THE ARCHIVE: New Works By Black Women Staged Reading Celebrates Black Women's Voices in TheatreTHE ARCHIVE: New Works By Black Women Staged Reading Celebrates Black Women's Voices in Theatre
Personal Pizza Party Reveals Full Cast For SLOW BURN By Lee MelilloPersonal Pizza Party Reveals Full Cast For SLOW BURN By Lee Melillo
Photos: SUPERMAN AND SERENA Opens At The American Theater Of ActorsPhotos: SUPERMAN AND SERENA Opens At The American Theater Of Actors

Videos

Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Video
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Video
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World Video
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (1/18-1/18)Tracker PHOTOS
Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2 in Off-Off-Broadway Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2
Trinity Lower Eastside Lutheran Parish (1/19-1/28)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
The Museum of Modern Art Presents To Save And Project: The 20th MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents To Save And Project: The 20th MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation
The Museum of Modern Art (1/11-2/04)
A Beautiful Noise in Off-Off-Broadway A Beautiful Noise
Broadhurst Theatre (12/04-1/01)
Forces of Nature in Off-Off-Broadway Forces of Nature
Tenri Cultural Institute (2/10-2/10)
Jekyll & Hyde in Off-Off-Broadway Jekyll & Hyde
SoHo Playhouse (1/16-1/28)
Boreas — The Cold North Wind in Off-Off-Broadway Boreas — The Cold North Wind
House of the Redeemer (1/20-1/20)
Talking Loud & Sayin’ Nothin’: Artist Talk & Print Sale with Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr. in Off-Off-Broadway Talking Loud & Sayin’ Nothin’: Artist Talk & Print Sale with Amos Paul Kennedy, Jr.
Poster House (1/26-1/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You