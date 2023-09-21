Theatre East Unveils 15th Season Featuring the New York Premiere of LINO & More

Theatre East announces its 15th season in its new permanent home in LIC. After producing for over a decade in midtown, Theatre East made the move to Long Island City, where it owns and operates the Court Square Theater. City Councilmember Julie Won officiated the ribbon cutting this past May. Along with presenting all its programming at its new home, the Court Square Theater will also provide affordable rentals for other New York artists and companies. Artistic Director Judson Jones said, "Audiences are constantly surprised at how accessible the venue is. It's just a quick 10 minutes from Grand Central. And half the cost of what you'd pay to rent in Manhattan."

Theatre East's season will kick off with LINO, which is making its celebrated return from the Edinburgh Fringe and will be making its New York premiere October 5-7. An experimental trial becomes a personal one as Em is suspended between what's true and what's possible, hoping to forget the unforgettable. LINO is a sci-fiction, one-person, multi-disciplinary story about being transgender in Texas, and a boy named Lino in Israel. It's about exploring identity, discovering revival and ruin, the loss of something or someone, and glimpsing a moment of life you never even had. Tickets are available at Click Here.

The season will continue with the 5X5 Drama Series, featuring five new short plays by five of Theatre East's writers-in-residence. The theme for this year's series is NO FILTER and will run November 29-December 2. Fulfilling one of Theatre East's core beliefs of making theatre accessible to all, tickets will be available by suggested donation.

The Main Stage Production will run from March 1-April 6 and has yet to be finalized, but it will be yet another world premiere.

All performances this season will take place at Court Square Theater in Long Island City: 44-02 23rd Street.

Additional programming this season will include new play readings from The Play Room. The Play Room is an audience's first look at full-length work from Theatre East's writers-in-residence. They are open to the public and are followed by a moderated talk back with the playwright. Exact dates are announced on a rolling basis.

Theatre East is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife producing partners, Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick", and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theatre Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel McIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cindy Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, Lori Fischer's PETIE, and most recently the rare and critically praised revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

For more information, you can follow Theatre East on Instagram: @theatreeast or go to Click Here