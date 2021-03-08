Theater in Quarantine's Spring 2021 Season to Feature Liza Birkenmeier, Julia Izumi, Tristan Tzara's THE GAS HEART & More

Theater in Quarantine has announced a new series of live-streamed performances that push the boundaries of live performance inside the digital space. Running March 5-May 20, the season features new work by playwrights Liza Birkenmeier and Julia Izumi as well as a new adaptation of Tristan Tzara's The Gas Heart that marks the centennial of the Dada masterpiece. Theater in Quarantine's Spring 2021 season also includes new and continued partnerships with CultureHub, CulturalDC, La Mama, and New Georges. New works premiere on Thursday at 7pm and 9pm ET every three weeks at www.youtube.com/theaterinquarantine.

Running March 5-April 5, CulturalDC's Mobile Arts Program presents a video installation by Theater in Quarantine of four works projected onto the exterior lobby windows of CulturalDC's Source Theatre, located at 1835 14th St. NW, Washington, DC, 20009.

Playwright Liza Birkenmeier, whose 2019 play, Dr. Ride's American Beach House, was a New York Times critic's pick, premieres Honestly Sincere on March 18. In 2002, a teenager accesses a supernatural Nokia; the erotic danger of humiliation might be the only thing more powerful than a phone.

On April 8, Gelb premieres his new adaptation of Tristan Tzara's The Gas Heart. This Dada masterpiece is celebrating its centennial this year.

The venerable New Georges has commissioned a new work by Julia Izumi that premieres on April 29 in a co-production with Theater in Quarantine.

La Mama and CultureHub have commissioned a new play as part of their Experiments in Digital Storytelling program that they will co-produce with Theatre in Quarantine. The commission premieres on May 20 and builds on the organizations' previous collaborations and support of Pulitzer-prize finalist Madeleine George's Mute Swan and Obie award-winner Scott R. Sheppard's Blood Meal,

The complete archive of original works by Theater in Quarantine is available for free at www.youtube.com/theaterinquarantine. Please visit www.theaterinquarantine.com for more information.

About Theater in Quarantine

Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic closed all theaters, Joshua William Gelb transformed a 2' x 4' x 8' closet inside his East Village apartment into a white-box theater. Starting on March 30, Gelb and his collaborators began releasing pre-recorded studies in movement, clown, camera orientation, and perspective, building towards more complex theatrical experiences. On April 23, they premiered Theater in Quarantine's first live-stream performance: an adaptation of Kafka's The Neighbor which was followed by an unauthorized edit of Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape and collaborations with artists like Scott R. Sheppard (Underground Railroad Game), Nehemiah Luckett (Jazz Singer), and Ellen Winter (36 Questions).

Theater in Quarantine's productions of The 7th Voyage of Egon Tichy and Footnote for the End of Time were met with critical acclaim. Jesse Green in his New York Times critic's pick review declared that Theater in Quarantine has produced "some of the New Medium's most imaginative work from some of its simplest materials." Helen Shaw in Vulture wrote that Theater in Quarantine "makes confinement a virtue, a prompt to imagination." Maya Phillips in The New York Times noted, "These small-scale, digitally savvy productions have matched the texts in their idiosyncratic approaches."

Additional works include Mute Swan by Pulitzer-prize finalist Madeleine George and Blood Meal by and Obie award-winner Scott R. Sheppard.

The complete archive of original works by Theater in Quarantine is available for free at www.youtube.com/theaterinquarantine. Please visit www.theaterinquarantine.com for more information.

Theater in Quarantine's work is generously supported by a Creative Residency with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, as participants in LaMaMa and CultureHub's Experiments in Digital Storytelling program, the Mental Insight Foundation, and by their many individual donors.



About the Artists

Joshua William Gelb is an East Village-based director, performer, and librettist currently building theater out of his converted closet christened the Theater in Quarantine. On its YouTube channel, Theater in Quarantine has presented nearly 20 different evenings of live digital performance with institutional supporters LaMama, CultureHub, Theater Mitu, and The Invisible Dog, as well as "a New York rogue's gallery of experimental makers and designers" (Helen Shaw, Vulture). Prior to the pandemic, Gelb created both Jazz Singer and The Black Crook in residence at Abrons Arts Center, while his Drama Desk-nominated adaptation of A Hunger Artist, created with Sinking Ship, continues to tour. Gelb participated in the Lincoln Center Directors Lab, is an associate artist with Sinking Ship, teaches Theater Collaboration at Cooper Union, and is a 2021 artist in residence at LaMama and CultureHub's Experiments in Digital Storytelling program.

Katie Rose McLaughlin is an NYC-based choreographer and director originally from Minneapolis, MN. Katie Rose is the Associate Choreographer of the Tony award-winning Broadway show Hadestown directed by Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by David Neumann. Recently she has been creating work as the co-Creative Director for Theater in Quarantine which has produced over 20 different evenings of work. Notable theater credits include Orlando (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Indecent (Weston Playhouse), Bear Slayer (Ars Nova), Triplight (Joes Pub), SEAGULLMACHINE (La Mama ETC), and The Black Crook (Abrons Arts Center). She was an artist-in-residence at LMCC's Process Space, Dance Lab New York, Kaatsbaan International Dance Center, the Barn Arts Collective, and LMCC's SPARC program and is a 2021 artist-in-residence at La Mama and CultureHub's Experiments in Digital Storytelling program. In 2013, she co-founded and became the Artistic Director of Designated Movement Co., a dance/theater company interested in blurring the lines between forms. Visit Katierosemclaughlin.com for more information.

Liza Birkenmeier was recently the Tow Playwright-in-Residence at Ars Nova, where her play Dr. Ride's American Beach House premiered in 2019. She is collaborating with director KATIE BROOK on Islander, a verbatim NHL piece, which has been postponed at NYTW Next Door. Her musical collaboration with Jill Sobule, F*ck7thGrade, is currently streaming online, produced by City Theatre. Her short performance piece/personality assessment, Please Welcome Our Guest, created specifically as a virtual experience and directed by Trish Harnetiaux, will premiere as part of MTC's Snapshot Series this spring. She is a New Georges Resident Artist and a Millay, Yaddo, and Macdowell Fellow.

Julia Izumi is a writer and performer who makes plays, musicals, and other theatrical nonsense. Her work has been developed and presented at Manhattan Theatre Club, Clubbed Thumb, Bushwick Starr, WP Theater, Berkeley Rep's Ground Floor, SPACE on Ryder Farm, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ojai Playwrights Conference, Barn Arts Collective, NNPN/Kennedy Center MFA Playwrights' Workshop, BMI's Librettists Workshop, Great Plains Theatre Conference PlayLab, Williamstown Theatre Festival, CAATA's National Asian-American Theatre ConFest, Pork Filled Productions, and San Francisco Playhouse. Honors for her work include O'Neill Theater Center's NPC Finalist, Kilroys List Honorable Mention, and Theater Masters' Take Ten. She has received KCACTF's Darrell Ayers Playwriting Award, NY Society Library's Emerging Women's Artist Grant, and a Puffin Artists' Grant. She is a 2020/2021 New Georges Audrey Resident, an upcoming New Dramatists resident, and member of the COOP's Clusterf**k. MFA: Brown University. www.juliaizumi.com