Theater in Quarantine Presents Dan O'Neil's THE NINE O'CLOCK PROBLEM



Theater in Quarantine, a pandemic performance laboratory from writer, director, and performer Joshua William Gelb and choreographer Katie Rose McLaughlin, will present the world premiere of The Nine O'Clock Problem by Dan O'Neil. Set to premiere on June 10 on YouTube, The Nine O'Clock Problem is choreographed by McLaughlin and directed by Gelb, who performs live from his converted closet theater. The production features sound design by Renee Yeong, video design by Gelb, and special appearances by Heather Christian, Dito van Reigersberg, Peiyi Wong, Afra Hines, and Nick Lehane.

The reality is that within that 28 second delay between when Gelb is actually live in his closet and when audiences at home see him, purportedly live, so much can go horribly wrong. Playing a version of himself, Gelb attempts to perform a one-man farce that goes quickly off the rails. A collectively built meta-faux-documentary of the inner and outer workings of the closet, The Nine O'Clock Problem interrogates vulnerability via failure.

Live-streamed performances of The Nine O'Clock Problem will take place on Thursday, June 10 at 7 PM ET and 9 PM ET on Theater in Quarantine's YouTube page. Following the live broadcast, the on-demand recording of The Nine O'Clock Problem, along with the complete Theater in Quarantine archive, will be available at www.youtube.com/theaterinquarantine in perpetuity.

Theater in Quarantine is Joshua William Gelb (founder and co-creative director), Katie Rose McLaughlin (co-creative director), Morgan Lindsey Tachco (creative producer), Brian Bose (social media), and Everyman Agency (public relations).



Theater in Quarantine's work is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC; and is generously supported by a Creative Residency with La Mama Experimental Theatre Club; as participants in LaMaMa and CultureHub's Experiments in Digital Storytelling program; the Mental Insight Foundation; and by their many individual donors.