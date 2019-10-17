Theater At The 14th Street Y Now Accepting Submissions For 2020-2021 Season

The Theater at the 14th Street Y is now accepting submissions for the 2020-2021 Season focused on the theme, HUMOR. Projects in mediums such as Theater, Dance, Film, Music, and Festivals are encouraged to apply for this opportunity to be part of a highly curated Season. From farce to dark humor, the opportunities to explore this theme of HUMOR are endless. Located in the heart of the East Village, the Theater at the 14th Street Y encourages projects that have a social awareness lens or speaks to a diverse community and neighborhood.

As a co-presenter, the Theater at the 14th Street Y offers a subsidized weekly rental rate with marketing support, technical support, administrative support, a fully staffed box office, ticketing management, and production consultation.

"[The Theater at the 14 Street Y] pride[s] themselves on being a place that's politically open, where artists can say what they want to say." - New York Times

Last year, David Stallings' The Baby Monitor played in our Season and has since been presented on two international stages. The production was taken to Ireland for the Dublin International Gay Theater Festival where it was nominated for 4 awards. Most recently the play was featured in Belgrade's National Theater as part of their first ever Pride Theater Festival.

Addy and Uno, a children's musical that explores living with disabilities, first opened at Theater at the 14th Street Y in 2017 as part of one of the first fully curated seasons. Following its successful run, Addy and Uno transferred Off-Broadway to Theater Row where it has been playing since 2017. Addy and Uno has been featured on ABC 7 New York, NBC, Playbill, Now This News, and more.

The Details:

Applications due: November 15, 2019

Apply here: https://www.14streety.org/nowplaying/artistsubmissions/

Now in its fourth curated Season, the Theater at the 14th Street Y is a co-presentation model and is seeking projects with a producer and/or producing company. If selected, the Theater at the 14th Street will be billed as a Co-Presenter.

The rental charges will be $2000/week for exclusive use of the space, and $1000/week if the production runs in rep. Season partners receive 70% of ticket revenue, while the Theater at the 14th Street Y retains 30% of ticket revenue, plus all fees.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You